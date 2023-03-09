 
'Gladiator 2' star Paul Mescal can't wait for his muscles to show

'Gladiator 2' star Paul Mescal can't wait for his muscles to show

Irish actor Paul Mescal has been muscling up for his part in the upcoming Gladiator 2 and hopes people will be able to see the results soon enough.

“Every time someone asks me if I’ve started working out, I’m like, ‘What do you mean? You can’t tell?’” the actor told Variety at the Independent Spirit Awards.

“I’m working hard. Hopefully, when you see me in three or four weeks you’ll be able to see it. I like exercise. It’s not something I dread, thank God.”

“I imagine it will be like the classic thing of eating lots of chicken and broccoli. I’m looking forward to it because anything that is kind of structured and difficult, it’s kinda fun.”

However the Normal People actor admitted his least favorite part of the routine is ‘shoulders’

“I don’t like doing shoulders so much,” Mescal said.

Ridley Scott is returning as director for the second installment of Gladiator. The first film, released in 2000, was nominated for 12 Oscars, taking home the top prize of best picture as well as lead actor for Russell Crowe.

Mescal is nominated at this year’s Oscars as a lead actor Aftersun. Mescal also commented on how his life has changed since being nominated for an Oscar. “It’s mad.”

Mescal made his debut in films with a supporting role in the psychological drama The Lost Daughter (2021). His breakthrough role however came in the miniseries Normal People (2020), which won him a BAFTA TV Award and a nomination for a Primetime Emmy Award.

