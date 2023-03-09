 
Harry Styles breaks silence on posting One Direction T-shirt selfie online

Harry Styles breaks silence on posting One Direction T-shirt selfie online

Harry Styles has finally addressed the viral One Direction t-shirt-gate, which took the internet by storm recently.

The As It Was singer shared a mirror selfie of himself wearing the merchandise from his former band’s Up All Night Tour on his Instagram stories on Sunday night.

While he quickly deleted the snap just moments after posting it, multiple Instagram accounts captured the picture and fans anticipated for a ‘possible reunion’ is in the works.

Styles posed in a T-shirt which featured him and all his other former bandmates’ faces in boxes – Niall Horan, Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson, and previously Zayn Malik – with a sixth square devoted to their abbreviated name 1D.

The Don’t Worry Darling star has now revealed why he posted the picture, saying everyone should calm down.

“Maybe, like some people you want to keep something to yourself.. and maybe one day you will accidentally post it to your Instagram Story,” Styles joked to the Auckland crowd in his last concert of Love On Tour.

Styles’ New Zealand fans screamed their lungs out as he addressed the viral t-shirt gate during the concert.

The Harry’s House singer’s post came after he paid tribute to his ex-bandmates in his Brit Awards acceptance speech, where he won four major awards.

