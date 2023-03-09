Actress Lucy Liu talks speaking 'Parseltongue' in 'Shazam! Fury of the Gods'

Actress Lucy Liu opened up about playing Kalypso, one of the daughters of Atlas, who wages war on Shazam and his pal for DC Entertainment.

The actress specifically recalled the chaotic language she speaks as Kalypso.

“It’s supposed to be chaos,” she noted. “I asked David [F. Sandberg, director] what it should be, and he was like, ‘It doesn’t really matter. So you can say whatever you want.’”

When co-star Rachel asked her if she was speaking Parseltongue, Lucy said she did.

“I went, ‘Let me bring in Harry Potter for this.’”

Responding to a question about the origins of her character Kalypso, Lucy said that you have to use your imagination.

“You don’t really get the whole slew of information, which I think in some ways is better, because you have a clean slate,” she told SlashFilm.

Shazam! Fury of the Gods is an upcoming American superhero film based on the DC Comics character Shazam. It is supposed to be a follow-up to Shazam! (2019) and the 12th chapter in the DC Extended Universe.

The film is directed by David F. Sandberg and written by Henry Gayden and Chris Morgan, and stars Zachary Levi, Asher Angel, Jack Dylan Grazer, Rachel Zegler, Adam Brody, Ross Butler, Meagan Good, Lucy Liu, Djimon Hounsou, and Helen Mirren. Shazam! Fury of the Gods releases on Friday, March 17.