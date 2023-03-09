 
entertainment
Thursday Mar 09 2023
By
Web Desk

Actress Lucy Liu talks speaking 'Parseltongue' in 'Shazam! Fury of the Gods'

By
Web Desk

Thursday Mar 09, 2023

Actress Lucy Liu talks speaking Parseltongue in Shazam! Fury of the Gods
Actress Lucy Liu talks speaking 'Parseltongue' in 'Shazam! Fury of the Gods'

Actress Lucy Liu opened up about playing Kalypso, one of the daughters of Atlas, who wages war on Shazam and his pal for DC Entertainment.

The actress specifically recalled the chaotic language she speaks as Kalypso.

“It’s supposed to be chaos,” she noted. “I asked David [F. Sandberg, director] what it should be, and he was like, ‘It doesn’t really matter. So you can say whatever you want.’”

When co-star Rachel asked her if she was speaking Parseltongue, Lucy said she did.

“I went, ‘Let me bring in Harry Potter for this.’”

Responding to a question about the origins of her character Kalypso, Lucy said that you have to use your imagination.

“You don’t really get the whole slew of information, which I think in some ways is better, because you have a clean slate,” she told SlashFilm.

Shazam! Fury of the Gods is an upcoming American superhero film based on the DC Comics character Shazam. It is supposed to be a follow-up to Shazam! (2019) and the 12th chapter in the DC Extended Universe.

The film is directed by David F. Sandberg and written by Henry Gayden and Chris Morgan, and stars Zachary Levi, Asher Angel, Jack Dylan Grazer, Rachel Zegler, Adam Brody, Ross Butler, Meagan Good, Lucy Liu, Djimon Hounsou, and Helen Mirren. Shazam! Fury of the Gods releases on Friday, March 17.

More From Entertainment:

Regé-Jean Page, Morgan Freeman developing Muhammad Ali Series for Peacock

Regé-Jean Page, Morgan Freeman developing Muhammad Ali Series for Peacock

'The Banshees of Inisherin' star Barry Keoghan slams airlines for losing luggage

'The Banshees of Inisherin' star Barry Keoghan slams airlines for losing luggage
Chris Pratt honors wife Katherine Schwarzenegger, mother-in-law Maria on Women's Day

Chris Pratt honors wife Katherine Schwarzenegger, mother-in-law Maria on Women's Day
Julia Roberts abandoned 'Shakespeare In Love' due to bad chemistry with co-stars

Julia Roberts abandoned 'Shakespeare In Love' due to bad chemistry with co-stars
Cara Delevingne is eager to have babies

Cara Delevingne is eager to have babies
'Stranger Things' Millie Bobby Brown asks fans to stop expecting spin-off

'Stranger Things' Millie Bobby Brown asks fans to stop expecting spin-off
Harry Styles breaks silence on posting One Direction T-shirt selfie online

Harry Styles breaks silence on posting One Direction T-shirt selfie online
Seth Rogen gets candid about 'devastating' film reviews

Seth Rogen gets candid about 'devastating' film reviews
BTS’ Suga makes donations to earthquake victims in Turkey and Syria

BTS’ Suga makes donations to earthquake victims in Turkey and Syria
Raquel Leviss breaks silence on Tom Sandoval relationship amid backlash

Raquel Leviss breaks silence on Tom Sandoval relationship amid backlash
Phoebe Waller-Bridge believes her James Bond movie ‘a bit misogynistic’: Here’s why

Phoebe Waller-Bridge believes her James Bond movie ‘a bit misogynistic’: Here’s why
K-pop group NCT announces new sub-unit

K-pop group NCT announces new sub-unit