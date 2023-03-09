 
entertainment
Thursday Mar 09 2023
By
Web Desk

Netflix edits Chris Rock ‘Selective Outrage’ special, removes Will Smith joke

By
Web Desk

Thursday Mar 09, 2023

Netflix edits Chris Rock ‘Selective Outrage’ special, removes Will Smith joke
Netflix edits Chris Rock ‘Selective Outrage’ special, removes Will Smith joke 

Netflix has edited a part of Chris Rock's explosive comedy special, Selective Outrage, after he messed up a joke about Will Smith.

The comedian – in his latest stand-up show – addressed the infamous 2022 Oscar awards moment where the Aladdin actor slapped him in the face after he cracked a joke on Smith’s wife Jada Pinkett Smith.

In the Netflix live performance, Rock joked, "Years ago, his wife said I should quit the Oscars. I shouldn't host 'cause her man didn't get nominated for Emancipation.”

"The biggest piece of [expletive] ever. Okay, so the [expletive] gives me a [expletive] concussion. No, not Emancipation, I [expletive] up the joke. Concussion."

However, Netflix has edited out the error as viewers noticed that the slip-up has been removed. The editing fix was pointed out by Vulture's Jesse David Fox, who said it “makes one wonder if there has been other tweaks.”

While another Twitter user said they'd have “kept it as it is' and compared it to George Lucas going back and changing Star Wars to cram in more CGI.”

Other users were disappointed with the edit, with one person commenting: "@netflix the edit of Chris Rock’s special is a letdown."

More From Entertainment:

K-pop group Twice break personal record with comeback

K-pop group Twice break personal record with comeback
Jada Pinkett Smith’s ex-lover denies watching Chris Rock Netflix show despite rumours

Jada Pinkett Smith’s ex-lover denies watching Chris Rock Netflix show despite rumours
Blackpink’s Jisoo reveals ethereal teaser for solo debut

Blackpink’s Jisoo reveals ethereal teaser for solo debut
K-pop group Blackpink break Guinness World Record

K-pop group Blackpink break Guinness World Record
K-pop group Billlie unveil epic new teaser for their upcoming album

K-pop group Billlie unveil epic new teaser for their upcoming album
HBO’s ‘Barry’ to end with season 4

HBO’s ‘Barry’ to end with season 4
Iconic K-pop group Mamamoo announce sub-unit comeback date

Iconic K-pop group Mamamoo announce sub-unit comeback date
Actress Lucy Liu talks speaking 'Parseltongue' in 'Shazam! Fury of the Gods'

Actress Lucy Liu talks speaking 'Parseltongue' in 'Shazam! Fury of the Gods'
Regé-Jean Page, Morgan Freeman developing Muhammad Ali Series for Peacock

Regé-Jean Page, Morgan Freeman developing Muhammad Ali Series for Peacock

'The Banshees of Inisherin' star Barry Keoghan slams airlines for losing luggage

'The Banshees of Inisherin' star Barry Keoghan slams airlines for losing luggage
Chris Pratt honors wife Katherine Schwarzenegger, mother-in-law Maria on Women's Day

Chris Pratt honors wife Katherine Schwarzenegger, mother-in-law Maria on Women's Day
Julia Roberts abandoned 'Shakespeare In Love' due to bad chemistry with co-stars

Julia Roberts abandoned 'Shakespeare In Love' due to bad chemistry with co-stars