 
entertainment
Thursday Mar 09 2023
By
Web Desk

Lucy Liu on 'Everything Everywhere' success and Asian representation: 'I've always had to go in against all odds'

By
Web Desk

Thursday Mar 09, 2023

Lucy Liu on Everything Everywhere success and Asian representation: Ive always had to go in against all odds

Lucy Liu gets candid on fighting for Asian representation and the exceptional success of Everything Everywhere All at Once.

In a recent magazine issue, Lucy Liu told People about Everything Everywhere, "I love that it was done as an independent film and that it has had so much success because those are the ones that you root for — the underdog."

Starting with her breakout role 25 years ago, Lucy said about her struggles, "I've always had to fight for roles, I've always had to go in against all odds."

The 54-year-old said, "I feel a great sense of pride that something that I loved doing has helped them realize that it's possible for them."

She continued, "I never in my wildest dreams would've thought that, but I'm glad that I have had some impact in a positive way. That makes me feel like I've accomplished something."

The actress, who plays the angry goddess Kalypso in Shazam: Fury of the Gods added, "To me, the world was always so open and I never saw a ceiling, "And I felt like that was something that a lot of people unfortunately hit quite a bit, but it didn't deter me.

"To me, it was just a bump in the road and I just did not have a limit. I felt like the world was limitless and I was going to continue on and there was nothing that was going to stop me," she claimed.

The Charlies Angels alum praised Everything Everywhere filmmakers, "It's interesting, and it's also scary, that studios are looking for the dollar sign oftentimes, right? And [the Everything Everywhere filmmakers] were doing something out of love and passion."

More From Entertainment:

Victoria Beckham wants Harper to become teen influencer before launching her brand

Victoria Beckham wants Harper to become teen influencer before launching her brand

Suki Waterhouse shares how women in music have to choose between family and career

Suki Waterhouse shares how women in music have to choose between family and career
Jimin from BTS reveals teasers for solo debut

Jimin from BTS reveals teasers for solo debut
'The Woman King' director says Oscar snub was 'egregious': 'I'll never get over it'

'The Woman King' director says Oscar snub was 'egregious': 'I'll never get over it'
'A Good Person' star Florence Pugh reveals why she choses 'only intense roles'

'A Good Person' star Florence Pugh reveals why she choses 'only intense roles'

Chrissy Teigen gets rid of brunette locks and debuts red hair colour: Check it out

Chrissy Teigen gets rid of brunette locks and debuts red hair colour: Check it out
Harry, Meghan ‘frustrated’ Archie, Lilibet’s new titles were not recognized ‘immediately’

Harry, Meghan ‘frustrated’ Archie, Lilibet’s new titles were not recognized ‘immediately’
Goldie Hawn thinks Oscars have become ‘politicised’

Goldie Hawn thinks Oscars have become ‘politicised’
Michael Jackson nephew blasts Chris Rock, thanks Will Smith for Oscar slap

Michael Jackson nephew blasts Chris Rock, thanks Will Smith for Oscar slap
Zach Braff recalls writing script of 'A Good Person' for Florence Pugh

Zach Braff recalls writing script of 'A Good Person' for Florence Pugh
Daniel Bruhl confirmed to star as late Karl Lagerfeld for new Disney+ series 'Kaiser Karl'

Daniel Bruhl confirmed to star as late Karl Lagerfeld for new Disney+ series 'Kaiser Karl'
Idris Elba and wife Sabrina match in vibrant outfits for 'Luther: The Fallen Sun' New York premiere

Idris Elba and wife Sabrina match in vibrant outfits for 'Luther: The Fallen Sun' New York premiere