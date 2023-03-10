Helen Mirren believes her long hair is ‘quite radical’

Veteran actress Helen Mirren acknowledged that women are expected not to have long hair after a certain age. Disregarding the stereotype Mirren grew her hair long during Covid-19, the actress revealed on the Lorraine show.



“You’re not supposed to have longer hair after a certain age.

“But during Covid, I started growing my hair and I hadn’t actually had long hair since I was in my 20s. And it sort of grew and grew and grew, and I couldn’t be bothered to cut it, basically.”

“I thought, do you know what, it’s pretty cool, I think I’ll stick with it for a little while. It will come off eventually.

“But I’m kind of enjoying it, it’s quite radical.”

Mirren also spoke about what it means to ‘fly the flag’ for women over the age of sixty.

“Life doesn’t stop. And creativity doesn’t stop and passion doesn’t stop and energy doesn’t stop, unless you decide to stop it.

“So it’s just be self-motivated, really, and never give up. And find enjoyment, if it’s possible in your life.”

The Oscar-winning actor, currently has three projects in the pipeline including superhero movie Shazam! Fury of the Gods. Mirren was appointed a Dame (DBE) for services to drama in 2003.