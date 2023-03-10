PSL 2023: Shadab Khan, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Tim David, Shan Masood fined by PCB

(Clockwise) Islamabad United's Shadab Khan, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Multan Sultans Tim David during the Pakistan Super League. — PCB

Four cricketers penalised by PCB during PSL 2023.

Two foreign cricketers among those fined for violating PSL code.

Tim David contended decision of umpire and was charged after hearing.

RAWALPINDI: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Friday announced that Islamabad United’s Fazalhaq Farooqi and Shadab Khan while Multan Sultans' Shan Masood and Tim David have been fined 10% of their match fee for breaching the code of conduct.

A press release issued by the board said that Farooqi was fined for breaching the PCB Code of Conduct for Players and Players Support Personnel during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) match between Islamabad and Lahore Qalandars played on Thursday at the Pindi Cricket Stadium.

As per the PCB, Farooqi violated Article 2.5 of the PCB Code of Conduct, which reads: “Using language, actions or gestures which disparage or which could provoke an aggressive reaction from a batter upon his/her dismissal during a match”.

The incident happened in the 19th over of Lahore Qalandars’ batting, when Farooqi used abusive language after dismissing the batter.

The Afghanistan player pleaded guilty to the charge and accepted the sanction.

Shadab Khan, Tim David, Shan Masood fined

Islamabad United’s captain Shadab Khan and Multan Sultans’ Shan Masood and Tim David were also fined 10% of their match fees for committing a Level 1 offence of the PSL Code of Conduct.

The three players were involved in separate incidents during their side’s clash on Tuesday.

All three players were found to have violated Article 2.8 of the PSL Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to “Showing dissent at an Umpire’s decision during a Match”.

Shadab was fined after he protested against the umpire’s decision to declare a wide in the fourth ball of the 20th over of Sultans’ batting.

As regards to Shan, on the penultimate ball of the 14th over, the batter expressed his disappointment after the umpire did not signal it one for the over for a short-pitched ball.

Similarly, Tim David on the second ball of the 18th over of Sultans’ batting, expressed his displeasure over the leg-umpire’s decision not to call a short-pitched ball a wide delivery.

Shadab and Shan pleaded guilty to the offences and accepted the sanctions. However, David contended the decision and was charged after a formal hearing.

In all the four cases the charges were levelled by the on-field umpires.