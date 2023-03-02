Performance has nothing to do with marriage: Shadab Khan

Islamabad United's captain Shadab Khan while taking a shot during the PSL cricket match between Peshawar Zalmi and Islamabad United at the National Stadium in Karachi on February 23, 2023. — AFP

ISLAMABAD: Shadab Khan, the skipper of Islamabad United, said on Thursday that marriage has nothing to do with his performance.

Talking to media in Islamabad ahead of United's next game against Karachi Kings in the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL), the star all-rounder hoped that his team will bounce back after being bundled out for 90 runs against Lahore chasing a target of 201.

Shadab said that he expects his team to play fearless and aggressive cricket. There is always a chance of collapsing while pursuing this brand of cricket, he added.

"We need to have patience and support the player if we want them to play without fear of failure," he said.

"We won't change our brand of cricket, we will stick to what we have been doing and how we've been playing, same brand has produced results for us, but when you are aggressive in your approach then you can lose your wickets too and can face such collapses," he added.

Shadab said that he feels that his team didn't play good cricket against Lahore but hoped for a better show against Karachi Kings.

The United's captain said that despite the current struggling form, Karachi Kings can not be taken lightly.

"They are a good franchise and can still make a comeback. Obviously, when a team is struggling or on a losing streak then it becomes comparatively easy to beat them but we are not complacent. We will have to play our best cricket if we want to beat them," he said.

Replying to a question, Shadab said he wanted to score the fastest century in the tournament.

Squad:

Shadab Khan (c), Paul Stirling, Alex Hales, Sohaib Maqsood, Asif Ali, Rassie van der Dussen, Colin Munro, Hassan Nawaz, Moeen Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Mubasir Khan, Tom Curran, Mohammad Waseem Jr, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Azam Khan (wk), Fazalhaq Farooqi, Zafar Gohar, Rumman Raees, Zeeshan Zameer, Hasan Ali, Abrar Ahmed, Tymal Mills, Gus Atkinson.