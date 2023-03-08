Tim David credits PSL for his global fame in franchise cricket

Musltan Sultans all-rounder Tim David plays a shot during his side's Pakistan Super League match against Islamabad United. — PCB

KARACHI: Multan Sultans all-rounder Tim David has given the credit to the Pakistan Super League (PSL) for his global fame, saying the league "plays a massive role for me".

Speaking to Geo News ahead of Sultan’s match against Islamabad United in Rawalpindi, the Australian cricketer said that he has high expectations from himself and wants to contribute to the team’s cause.



“I have high expectations of myself. I just want to go out on the field and contribute to the team's success. I love hitting sixes, I love spending time in the middle. So, hopefully I can score some runs. And, just have a lot of fun out there,” said David.

“Obviously, I want to win the tournament. We came second last year and that's really disappointing to lose the final but that's hard to control. I want to play well. I want to win the tournament,” said the aggressive batter.

David was introduced to PSL by Lahore Qalandars in the 2021 edition during the COVID-hit season for the Abu Dhabi leg of the competition. His flamboyance during his stint with Qalandars caught everyone’s eye and since then has become became a sought-after player in franchise cricket.

“PSL is great. It's so challenging so for me. It was the first franchise tournament I played in and then come back last year and did well. I knew I was playing really good cricket because it is a challenge to come here, especially as an overseas batter and to do well the spin.

“Playing for Lahore Qalandars that second half of the season, that was my first chance. It was really exciting to get an opportunity first up to play to try and discover my game and then come back again. I always had such a good time, (PSL) plays a massive role for me, trying to figure out how I want to play the game, being challenged by really high-quality players and figuring out different ways to try and get better, so massive part,” he said while talking about PSL’s role in his professional growth.

He added that local players in the league are so competitive and it is always a great test to come to play in the tournament as an overseas player.