PSL 2023: Islamabad United win toss and put Multan Sultans to bat

Islamabad United Captain Shadab Khan (left) and Multan Sultan Captain Mohammad Rizwan before the seventh match of the eight season of Pakistan Super League (PSL) on February 19, 2023. — PSL

In the 24th fixture of the eighth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) at the Pindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi, Islamabad United have won the toss and opted to bowl against Multan Sultans.



At the moment, United are in the second spot on the points table with 10 points, having lost only two of the seven matches they have played during the tournament so far.

The Sultans, with eight points, rank at number three — having won four of the seven matches they have played so far.

Playing XIs

Multan Sultans: Mohammad Rizwan (c), Shan Masood, Rilee Rossouw, David Miller, Tim David, Kieron Pollard, Anwar Ali, Usama Mir, Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Ilyas, Ihsanullah

Islamabad United: Alex Hales, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Colin Munro, Shadab Khan (c), Azam Khan, Asif Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Mubasir Khan, Rumman Raees, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Fazalhaq Farooqi

More to follow...