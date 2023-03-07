 
sports
Tuesday Mar 07 2023
By
SDSports Desk

PSL 2023: Islamabad United win toss and put Multan Sultans to bat

By
SDSports Desk

Tuesday Mar 07, 2023

Islamabad United Captain Shadab Khan (left) and Multan Sultan Captain Mohammad Rizwan before the seventh match of the eight season of Pakistan Super League (PSL) on February 19, 2023. —   PSL
Islamabad United Captain Shadab Khan (left) and Multan Sultan Captain Mohammad Rizwan before the seventh match of the eight season of Pakistan Super League (PSL) on February 19, 2023. —   PSL

In the 24th fixture of the eighth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) at the Pindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi, Islamabad United have won the toss and opted to bowl against Multan Sultans.

At the moment, United are in the second spot on the points table with 10 points, having lost only two of the seven matches they have played during the tournament so far.

The Sultans, with eight points, rank at number three — having won four of the seven matches they have played so far.

Playing XIs

Multan Sultans: Mohammad Rizwan (c), Shan Masood, Rilee Rossouw, David Miller, Tim David, Kieron Pollard, Anwar Ali, Usama Mir, Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Ilyas, Ihsanullah

Islamabad United: Alex Hales, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Colin Munro, Shadab Khan (c), Azam Khan, Asif Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Mubasir Khan, Rumman Raees, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Fazalhaq Farooqi

More to follow...

More From Sports:

Mohammad Hafeez 'robbed' of foreign currency worth millions of rupees

Mohammad Hafeez 'robbed' of foreign currency worth millions of rupees
PSL 2023: Peshawar Zalmi trump Lahore Qalandars

PSL 2023: Peshawar Zalmi trump Lahore Qalandars

PSL 2023: Can Sarfaraz Ahmed play next match?

PSL 2023: Can Sarfaraz Ahmed play next match?
PSL 2023: Abdullah Shafique believes its wrong to associate players with formats

PSL 2023: Abdullah Shafique believes its wrong to associate players with formats
PSL 2023: How can Karachi Kings, Quetta Gladiators still qualify for playoffs?

PSL 2023: How can Karachi Kings, Quetta Gladiators still qualify for playoffs?
PSL 2023: Sam Billings wants to help Lahore Qalandars lift trophy, once again

PSL 2023: Sam Billings wants to help Lahore Qalandars lift trophy, once again
New Zealand buoyed up to edge out Sri Lanka in 2-Test series

New Zealand buoyed up to edge out Sri Lanka in 2-Test series
Brentford boss calls Ivan Toney 'best penalty taker' after Fulham defeat in EPL

Brentford boss calls Ivan Toney 'best penalty taker' after Fulham defeat in EPL
Gun video: Morant suspended by Memphis Grizzlies after police probe launched

Gun video: Morant suspended by Memphis Grizzlies after police probe launched
Neymar vows to come back stronger 4 months after surgery

Neymar vows to come back stronger 4 months after surgery

Markram named as South African T20 captain

Markram named as South African T20 captain
Sohail Tanvir announces retirement

Sohail Tanvir announces retirement