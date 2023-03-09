PSL 2023: Lahore Qalandars win toss, opt to bat against Islamabad United

Islamabad United Captain Shadab Khan (left) with Lahore Qalandars Captain Shaheen Shah Afridi ahead of the 26th match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) at the Pindi Cricket Stadium on March 9, 2023. — PSL

Lahore Qalandars have won the toss and opted to bat against Islamabad United during the 26th fixture of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) being played at the Pindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi today.



The Qalandars, with eight points, are currently at the top of the league table. Meanwhile, United also with 12 points in the second spot due to a lower run rate.

Both teams have already booked their places in the playoffs scheduled to be played at the Gaddafi stadium in Lahore.

Squads

Lahore Qalandars: Shaheen Shah Afridi (c), Fakhar Zaman, Rashid Khan, David Wiese, Hussain Talat, Haris Rauf, Abdullah Shafique, Sikandar Raza, Ahmad Daniyal, Dilbar Hussain, Kamran Ghulam, Mirza Tahir Baig, Shawaiz Irfan, Zaman Khan, Jalat Khan, Jordan Cox (wk), Ahsan Bhatti, Sam Billings (wk), Shane Dadswell.

Islamabad United: Shadab Khan (c), Paul Stirling, Alex Hales, Sohaib Maqsood, Asif Ali, Rassie van der Dussen, Colin Munro, Hassan Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Mubasir Khan, Tom Curran, Mohammad Waseem Jr, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Azam Khan (wk), Fazalhaq Farooqi, Zafar Gohar, Rumman Raees, Zeeshan Zameer, Hasan Ali, Abrar Ahmed, Gus Atkinson

More to follow...