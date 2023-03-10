King Charles honours brother Prince Edward with title of Duke of Edinburgh

King Charles has conferred the Duke of Edinburgh title upon his brother Prince Edward on the occasion of his 59th birthday.



Buckingham Palace announced the latest development on its official website and shared the link on Twitter handle.

King Charles also wished the new Duke of Edinburgh a very Happy Birthday.

The title will be held by Prince Edward for His Royal Highness’s lifetime.

The Dukedom was last created for Prince Philip in 1947, upon his marriage to Princess Elizabeth, who held the title of Duchess of Edinburgh before acceding to the throne in 1952.

The new Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh are proud to continue Prince Philip’s legacy of promoting opportunities for young people of all backgrounds to reach their full potential.

Background

His Royal Highness was created Earl of Wessex in 1999, on the occasion of his marriage to Miss Sophie Rhys-Jones.

In 2019, Queen Elizabeth II granted The Earl of Wessex the additional title of Earl of Forfar, on the occasion of His Royal Highness’s 55th birthday.

The Dukedom of Edinburgh

The Dukedom has previously been created four times for Members of the Royal Family:

1726 - Prince Frederick, eldest son of King George II

1764 – Prince William, brother of King George III, as part of the joint title , The Duke of Gloucester and Edinburgh

1866 – Prince Alfred, second son of Queen Victoria

1947 – Prince Philip, husband of Queen Elizabeth II