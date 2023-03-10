 
entertainment
Friday Mar 10 2023
By
Web Desk

Kanye West takes daughter North West to Universal Studios with new wife Bianca Censori

By
Web Desk

Friday Mar 10, 2023

Kanye West takes daughter North West to Universal Studios with new wife Bianca Censori

Kanye West spent some fun time together with his daughter, North West and his new wife Bianca Censori at Universal Studios.

On Thursday, March 9, Kanye West and his new bride Bianca Censori were spotted hanging out in West Hollywood with streetwear designer Guillermo Andrade as before taking West's daughter to Universal Studios.

As per Daily Mail, North, and Censori were also seen shopping together on Melrose Place and getting lunch in West Hollywood.

West, 48, who was dressed in an Army zip-up turtleneck sweatshirt, held hands with both his wife and daughter as they walked through the theme park.

The outing comes weeks after the couple took North out for dinner for the first time since they "informally" got married.

Kanye West takes daughter North West to Universal Studios with new wife Bianca Censori
Kanye West takes daughter North West to Universal Studios with new wife Bianca Censori
Kanye West takes daughter North West to Universal Studios with new wife Bianca Censori


More From Entertainment:

King Charles lauded fot fulfilling father's wish

King Charles lauded fot fulfilling father's wish

Keira Knightley reflects on balancing motherhood and acting

Keira Knightley reflects on balancing motherhood and acting
‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ studio A24 captures Oscar spotlight

‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ studio A24 captures Oscar spotlight
'Heartstopper' alum Kit Conner confirmed to lead upcoming Horror 'One Of Us'

'Heartstopper' alum Kit Conner confirmed to lead upcoming Horror 'One Of Us'
Harry and Meghan 'rushed' daughter's baptism after getting secret information about Edward

Harry and Meghan 'rushed' daughter's baptism after getting secret information about Edward

Shawn Mendes and Sabrina Carpenter fuel romance rumours as they leave Miley Cyrus' party in the same car

Shawn Mendes and Sabrina Carpenter fuel romance rumours as they leave Miley Cyrus' party in the same car
'Wednesday' star Jenna Ortega to team up with Tim Burton for 'Beetlejuice 2'

'Wednesday' star Jenna Ortega to team up with Tim Burton for 'Beetlejuice 2'
Cole Sprouse drops some hard truth about pursuing acting due to 'financially irresponsible' mother

Cole Sprouse drops some hard truth about pursuing acting due to 'financially irresponsible' mother
Keanu Reeves has earned 'more' from 'The Matrix' franchise than 'any actor'

Keanu Reeves has earned 'more' from 'The Matrix' franchise than 'any actor'

Avril Lavigne and Tyga look all loved up in dinner date in matching bomber jackets

Avril Lavigne and Tyga look all loved up in dinner date in matching bomber jackets
Netflix sets April 2023 release date for Thai Thriller 'Hunger': Find out

Netflix sets April 2023 release date for Thai Thriller 'Hunger': Find out
Tablo from Epik High reveals how BTS’ Suga helped his daughter with homework

Tablo from Epik High reveals how BTS’ Suga helped his daughter with homework