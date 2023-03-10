Kanye West takes daughter North West to Universal Studios with new wife Bianca Censori

Kanye West spent some fun time together with his daughter, North West and his new wife Bianca Censori at Universal Studios.

On Thursday, March 9, Kanye West and his new bride Bianca Censori were spotted hanging out in West Hollywood with streetwear designer Guillermo Andrade as before taking West's daughter to Universal Studios.

As per Daily Mail, North, and Censori were also seen shopping together on Melrose Place and getting lunch in West Hollywood.

West, 48, who was dressed in an Army zip-up turtleneck sweatshirt, held hands with both his wife and daughter as they walked through the theme park.

The outing comes weeks after the couple took North out for dinner for the first time since they "informally" got married.



