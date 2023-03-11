 
Amy Robach was 'pretty close' with T.J. Holmes even prior to affair

Before falling head over heels for T.J. Holmes, Amy Robach was pretty comfortable with her colleague, so much so that the GMA3 host confided all her marriage problems with her husband, Andrew Shue, to her current partner.

“When Amy was having issues with Andrew around 2020 to 2022, she was confiding in T.J.,” a tipster tattled.

"Toward the end of their marriage, “Andrew wasn’t supporting her,” a source confided to Us, claiming that when Robach “challenged herself to run four marathons in 2022,” Holmes “was supportive, and Andrew wasn’t.”

Adding that the co-workers, “bond was made stronger because of that, and that’s when it all started,” the insider revealed that when the 45-year-old and the blonde journalist are “together, he’s in awe of Amy.”

In other news, fired lovers Robach and Holmes were spotted at the ABC consultant Howard Bragman memorial while appearing for the first time together at any event after the scandal drama.

“I couldn’t believe it was them! I didn’t even know they were in L.A.,” a person told Page Six, who attended the ceremony at the private park in North Hollywood, Calif.

“They looked like … they weren’t inappropriate, but she was in this wrap dress that was very short, and they just looked like this hot couple. There was no shame in their game,” the source added.

The ousted couple “arrived maybe 10 to 15 minutes” before the service began, and despite the controversy, “they seemed extremely happy and greeted everyone with warm smiles. They were extremely friendly with everyone,” the tipster tattled.

Still, “there were a lot of people whispering. There was something electric. They seemed like a couple, who’re obviously in love. They were definitely attentive and aware of each other,” the source said.

