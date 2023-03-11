Oscars iconic carpet will not be red for first time in 60 years

The 2023 Oscars are all set to hit the floors in Los Angeles on Sunday, March 12.

Ahead of the greatest, star-studded affair of Hollywood, it has been reported that 95th Academy Awards will not have the iconic red carpet leading into the Dolby Theatre.

On Wednesday, the Associated Press announced that the 2023 Oscars will have a “champagne-colored” carpet ahead of the awards ceremony.

Outside the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, workers overspread a champagne-coloured carpet as Jimmy Kimmel, who is hosting the 95th Oscars on Sunday, presided over the occasion.

“I think the decision to go with a champagne carpet over a red carpet shows how confident we are that no blood will be shed,” Kimmel said.

The decision to change the colour came from creative consultants Lisa Love, a longtime Vogue contributor, and Raúl Àvila, the creative director for the glamorous Met Gala in New York, as ET Canada reported.

“We turned a day event into night,” Love told The Associated Press. “It’s evening, even though it’s still 3:00.”

“Somebody’s always got a way to find something wrong with something,” Love said. “This is just a lightness and hopefully people like it. It doesn’t mean that it’s always going to be a champagne coloured carpet.”

The 95th Oscars will be broadcast live on ABC.