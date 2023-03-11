 
entertainment
Saturday Mar 11 2023
By
Web Desk

Oscars 2023: Calls grow to delist Donnie Yen over China remarks

By
Web Desk

Saturday Mar 11, 2023

Oscars 2023: Calls grow to delist Donnie Yen over China remarks
Oscars 2023: Calls grow to delist Donnie Yen over China remarks

Donnie Yen faced opposition from thousands of online signatures on his Oscars presentation this year due to his support of the Chinese government.

According to BBC, the Hong Kong activist Tong Wai-hung started the petition, claiming the decision “shows contempt for the people of Hong Kong” and that Yen’s presence will “damage the image and reputation of the film industry.”

Earlier, speaking to GQ last month, the John Wick actor reiterated his opposition to the 2019 pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong.

“It wasn’t a protest, okay, it was a riot,” Yen continued. “I’m not going to be here talking about how to change how people feel about it. But my own experience, like, I was there, I have many friends who were there.

“I don’t want to get political. A lot of people might not be happy for what I’m saying, but I’m speaking from my own experience.”

The petition calls Yen’s recent remarks as “violating the spirit of freedom of speech” and “denying the rights of the people of Hong Kong to fight for their freedom.”

Currently, the petition has netted over 100,000 signatures.

Yen is popular for starring in the Ip Man film series. The actor also gained global recognition for roles in the Star Wars spin-off Rogue One, XXX: Return Of Xander Cage, and the 2020's Mulan live-action remake.

More From Entertainment:

BTS’ agency comments on Suga’s collaboration with soloist IU

BTS’ agency comments on Suga’s collaboration with soloist IU
Chrissy Teigen gets ready for ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’ appearance with baby Esti

Chrissy Teigen gets ready for ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’ appearance with baby Esti
Janet Jackson sets new documentary at Lifetime

Janet Jackson sets new documentary at Lifetime
Oscars: Asian representation achieves remarkable breakthrough

Oscars: Asian representation achieves remarkable breakthrough
Director of Netflix’s ‘The Glory’ denies bullying accusations

Director of Netflix’s ‘The Glory’ denies bullying accusations
'Batman: Caped Crusader' finds new home at Amazon

'Batman: Caped Crusader' finds new home at Amazon
Huey Lewis still hasn't watched 'American Psycho'

Huey Lewis still hasn't watched 'American Psycho'
'Han Solo' taught costly lesson to Disney: CEO Bob Iger

'Han Solo' taught costly lesson to Disney: CEO Bob Iger
BTS’ J-Hope breaks UK Charts record with new song

BTS’ J-Hope breaks UK Charts record with new song
Cardi B debunks rumors of starring alongside Megan Thee Stallion in 'B.A.P.S'

Cardi B debunks rumors of starring alongside Megan Thee Stallion in 'B.A.P.S'
Oscars iconic carpet will not be red for first time in 60 years

Oscars iconic carpet will not be red for first time in 60 years
Keira Knightley shares why her true-crime film ‘Boston Strangler’ is different

Keira Knightley shares why her true-crime film ‘Boston Strangler’ is different