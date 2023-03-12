 
world
Sunday Mar 12 2023
By
AFP

California's ordeal continues as latest storm kills two

By
AFP

Sunday Mar 12, 2023

Californias ordeal continues as latest storm kills two

PARARO: During the overnight hours leading into Saturday, another severe storm pummeled California, resulting in the evacuation of thousands of people, causing a levee to collapse in Monterey County's coastal area, and leading to the loss of at least two lives.

"We were hoping to avoid and prevent this situation, but the worst case scenario has arrived with the Pajaro River overtopping and levee breaching at about midnight," Luis Alejo, a Monterey County supervisor, said Saturday on Twitter.

On Friday, state emergency services director Nancy Ward announced that the storm had already claimed at least two lives.

Images posted on Twitter by the state’s National Guard account showed guardsmen rescuing residents trapped in their cars by high water.

At least one road was washed away in Santa Cruz County, just north of Monterey.

Residents in several towns, mostly in the north, have been ordered to evacuate.

An unusually intense and seemingly endless series of storms has battered California for weeks.

The latest storm was expected to dump as much as nine inches (23 centimeters) of rain on already saturated grounds.

Part of a powerful atmospheric river known as a "Pineapple express" -- for the warm, subtropical moisture it brings from Hawaii -- this latest storm will speed the melting of the enormous snowpack that has built up in higher elevations.

The resulting runoff threatens to aggravate already serious flooding.

US President Joe Biden on Friday approved an emergency declaration that clears the way to expedite federal aid to the western state.

Governor Gavin Newsom said California was "deploying every tool we have to protect communities from the relentless and deadly storms battering our state."

Storms in January were blamed for the loss of 20 lives.

More From World:

Biden scraps Trump´s red, white and blue paint scheme for Air Force One

Biden scraps Trump´s red, white and blue paint scheme for Air Force One
Mutiny at the BBC: Lineker row causes mounting crisis at broadcaster

Mutiny at the BBC: Lineker row causes mounting crisis at broadcaster
Bomb attack kills guard, wounds journalists in Afghan north

Bomb attack kills guard, wounds journalists in Afghan north
Five migrants drown off southwest Turkey: coastguard

Five migrants drown off southwest Turkey: coastguard
Iran to buy Su-35 fighter jets from Russia

Iran to buy Su-35 fighter jets from Russia
Disaster averted: More than 1,000 migrants brought ashore in Italy after multiple rescues

Disaster averted: More than 1,000 migrants brought ashore in Italy after multiple rescues
Li Qiang, close aide to President Xi, takes reins as China's premier

Li Qiang, close aide to President Xi, takes reins as China's premier
Indian police arrest three after Muslim man killed for possessing beef

Indian police arrest three after Muslim man killed for possessing beef
Silicon Valley Bank crisis deals blow to US banking sector

Silicon Valley Bank crisis deals blow to US banking sector
Man survives on 'coconuts only' for 28 years

Man survives on 'coconuts only' for 28 years

'End of American domination': Mideast rivals Iran and Saudi Arabia restore ties

'End of American domination': Mideast rivals Iran and Saudi Arabia restore ties
Iran, Saudi Arabia to restore ties in China-brokered deal

Iran, Saudi Arabia to restore ties in China-brokered deal