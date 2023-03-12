 
entertainment
Sunday Mar 12 2023
By
Web Desk

Ryan Reynolds celebrates 1-year anniversary of ‘The Adam Project’

By
Web Desk

Sunday Mar 12, 2023

Ryan Reynolds celebrates 1-year anniversary of ‘The Adam Project’
Ryan Reynolds celebrates 1-year anniversary of ‘The Adam Project’

Ryan Reynolds has just taken a trip down memory lane in remembrance for one of his most favorite movies yet.

The Golden Globe nominee finds his year-old project, The Adam Project, to be his best work yet.

In an effort to mark the milestone, he even turned to social media and branded the entire film “unspeakably fun” to film.

“One year ago today, #TheAdamProject came out on @netflixfilm,” the caption read.

He also slipped in a sly jibe and admitted, “Or as it's more commonly known, 14 Going On 31.”

“I love this movie because it feels like the kind of film I grew up with. The kind of film that made me dream of doing this job.”

The caption conclude with the words, “Working with this incredible cast was unspeakably fun. I'm already on my third film with the great, @slevydirect and I know I speak for both of us when I say this film holds a soft spot in our hearts forever.”

More From Entertainment:

Priscilla Presley doesn’t want Riley Keough ‘solely in charge’ of Graceland

Priscilla Presley doesn’t want Riley Keough ‘solely in charge’ of Graceland
Chris Pine talks mom Gwynne Gilford’s ‘best career advice’

Chris Pine talks mom Gwynne Gilford’s ‘best career advice’
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle would not seek to ‘upstage’ King’s Coronation

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle would not seek to ‘upstage’ King’s Coronation
Five things to watch for at the Oscars

Five things to watch for at the Oscars
New royal titles in contrast with King Charles policy

New royal titles in contrast with King Charles policy

King Charles refuses to pay for Prince Andrew's Indian healer

King Charles refuses to pay for Prince Andrew's Indian healer

King Charles finds himself in an 'impossible position'

King Charles finds himself in an 'impossible position'
Princess Diana's sisters attended Lilibet's christening

Princess Diana's sisters attended Lilibet's christening

King Charles won't let Harry and Meghan's children use HRH titles: report

King Charles won't let Harry and Meghan's children use HRH titles: report

Meghan Markle spends time with expectant mothers in LA amid pregnancy rumours

Meghan Markle spends time with expectant mothers in LA amid pregnancy rumours
Kylie Jenner and Khloe Kardashian step up their fashion game for Malika and Khadijah Haqq's 40th birthday bash

Kylie Jenner and Khloe Kardashian step up their fashion game for Malika and Khadijah Haqq's 40th birthday bash

Idris Elba quips being 'Sexiest Man Alive' is 'hardest role ever'

Idris Elba quips being 'Sexiest Man Alive' is 'hardest role ever'