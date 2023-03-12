Amy Robach, T.J. Holmes spouses react to 'disrespected' PDA-heavy pics

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes do not shy away from publicly expressing their love for each other.



However, as their steamy affair gears up, the couple's previous partners are getting more estranged at their heavy PDAs.

Explaining status of the blonde journalist's still-husband, though only legally, Andrew Shue “wants nothing to do with [Amy] leaving GMA and her being with T.J,” as an insider confided to Us.

Shue is “taking it hard because the whole thing has been so messy,” the source added.

Meanwhile, Holmes's wife, Marilee Fiebig, “continues to be disappointed by [T.J.’s] lack of discretion and respect for her and their marriage.

She feels disrespected because [T.J. and Amy] are all over each other in photos, and she’s hurt because she sees it’s the real deal and knows now he’s not going to reconcile with her," a source spilled to the outlet.

Also, the Melrose Place alum has kept the moral high ground to never speak out publicly against the duo since their outing from colleagues to lovers.

The former couple's friends have praised the 56-year-old mature approach to the incident.

"It's like being a member of a very small, exclusive club," an insider snitched. "After Amy was caught cheating, almost everyone associated with the show reached out to Andrew. He's a good guy, a class act."

"He doesn't dump his friends. He holds on to people — which makes what Amy did to him worse!" the source told the gossip site.