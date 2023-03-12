 
entertainment
Sunday Mar 12 2023
By
Web Desk

Eva Longoria says had 'a lot to prove' with 'Flamin' Hot'

By
Web Desk

Sunday Mar 12, 2023

Eva Longoria says had a lot to prove with Flamin Hot
Eva Longoria says had 'a lot to prove' with 'Flamin' Hot'

Eva Longoria had a lot to prove with her directorial debut Flamin’ Hot, the Desperate Housewives star recently disclosed.

The fact-based drama tells the story of Richard Montañez (Jesse Garcia), who claimed he conceived Flamin’ Hot Cheetos while working as a janitor for Frito-Lay.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter during the Austin festival Eva Longoria said:

“We don’t get these roles every day. These roles that have so much meat on the bone. To play different period pieces. To play somebody, but your interpretation,” she said. “That doesn’t come along every day.”

“We get one bite of the apple and we all kind of knew that.”

The cast of Flamin’ Hot was all praise for the first-timer. Gonzalez called the director “brilliant” and “phenomenal,” adding that there was a “specificity” in the “stories she wanted to tell.”

“It was like a master class for me,” he said Jesse Garcia.

Longoria also spoke about directorial plans for the future.

“If I don’t feel the way I feel about this particular movie when I read a new script, I don’t think I’m ever directing again,” she said with a laugh. “I care so deeply about this movie that I was like, ‘Does that have to be every time?’”

Eva Jacqueline Longoria is best known for her role as Gabrielle Solis on the ABC television series Desperate Housewives, for which she received Golden Globe and Screen Actors Guild Award nominations.

More From Entertainment:

Oscar success puts ‘endangered’ Irish language centre stage

Oscar success puts ‘endangered’ Irish language centre stage
Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz wedding planners to face Prince Andrew's lawyer

Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz wedding planners to face Prince Andrew's lawyer
Tom Schwartz reacts to Tom Sandoval, Raquel Leviss cheating scandal

Tom Schwartz reacts to Tom Sandoval, Raquel Leviss cheating scandal
I was an Oscar waitress: 'All Quiet on the Western Front' screenwriter

I was an Oscar waitress: 'All Quiet on the Western Front' screenwriter
'Batman' was not originally offered to Christian Bale

'Batman' was not originally offered to Christian Bale
Oscars 2023: Inside the last-minute rehearsals for glitzy Hollywood night

Oscars 2023: Inside the last-minute rehearsals for glitzy Hollywood night
Guillaume Diop reacts as Paris Opera appoints him first black Etoile dancer

Guillaume Diop reacts as Paris Opera appoints him first black Etoile dancer
Meghan Markle ‘can’t handle’ negative perceptions: ‘She’s brokenhearted’

Meghan Markle ‘can’t handle’ negative perceptions: ‘She’s brokenhearted’
Meghan Markle turned ‘manic’ after South Park humiliation

Meghan Markle turned ‘manic’ after South Park humiliation
'The Flash' previous filmmakers reflect exit from project

'The Flash' previous filmmakers reflect exit from project
‘The Crown’ season 6 films Prince William, Kate Middleton first meeting

‘The Crown’ season 6 films Prince William, Kate Middleton first meeting

‘Everything Everywhere’ enters Oscars as unlikely favorite

‘Everything Everywhere’ enters Oscars as unlikely favorite