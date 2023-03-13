 
entertainment
Monday Mar 13 2023
Web Desk

King Charles reaction over Meghan Markle pregnancy laid bare by Harry

Web Desk

Monday Mar 13, 2023

King Charles III was elated to know Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were expecting their first bbay.

Already a grandfather to three, His Majesty got to know about the arrival of his fourth grandchild in late 2018.

Prince Harry reveals his father was given the big news of Princess Eugenie’s wedding.

He pens: “At Windsor, just before a drinks reception for the bride and groom, we cornered Pa in his study. He was sitting behind his big desk, which afforded his D favorite view, straight down the Long Walk. Every window was open, to cool the room, and a breeze was fluttering his papers, which were all stacked in squat little towers, each crowned with a paperweight”

Harry confesses: “ He was delighted to learn that he was going to be a grandfather for a fourth time; his wide smile warmed me.”

