Winners at the 2023 Oscars

Monday Mar 13 2023
Monday Mar 13, 2023

The 95th Academy Awards are taking a place at a ceremony in Los Angeles on Sunday and are being broadcast live on ABC television. The following is a list of Oscar winners so far:

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Ke Huy Quan, "Everything Everywhere All at Once"

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Jamie Lee Curtis, "Everything Everywhere All at Once"

BEST ANIMATED FEATURE FILM

"Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio"

BEST DOCUMENTARY FEATURE FILM

"Navalny"

CINEMATOGRAPHY

"All Quiet On The Western Front," James Friend

SHORT FILM, LIVE ACTION

"An Irish Goodbye"

