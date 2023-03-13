 
Monday Mar 13 2023
'Everything Everywhere All at Once' wins 7 Oscars including 'Best Picture'

Monday Mar 13, 2023

Everything Everywhere All At Once won the Oscar for the Best Picture and 6 other categories on Sunday.

The movie dominated the night with the highest wins and also became the most awarded film as best picture winner since 2008’s Slumdog Millionaire.

Everything Everywhere bagged 7 trophies of 2023 Oscars on Sunday night, including best picture, director, original screenplay, lead actress, supporting actress, supporting actor and editing.

Before this in 2009's Oscar Awards, Danny Boyle’s Slumdog Millionaire scored eight awards, including best picture, director, adapted screenplay, cinematography, editing, score, original song and sound mixing.

Following that in 2010, The Hurt Locker won 6 awards as a best picture winner.

The Academy Awards have not seen a motion picture as yet, which grabed the most awards and outshines the show like William Wyler’s Ben-Hur, which created history as best picture winner in 1960 and won 11 Oscars.

Only Titanic in 1988 and The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King in 2004 have acheived the milestone up until now.

Everything Everywhere All at Once was nominated in 11 categories at this years Oscar awards.

The two directors on the film Daniel Scheinert and Daniel Kwan won the award for best director, Michelle Yeoh won lead actress, Ke Huy Quan took home the award for supporting actor and Jamie Lee Curtis bagged the trophy for supporting actress.

Netflix hit German-war film All Quiet on the Western Front and Martin McDonagh’s Ireland-set black comedy The Banshees of Inisherin, both were close behind in total nominations as they received nine nods, including best picture.

Before winning big at the 2023 Oscars, Everything Everywhere All at Once won 4 awards at the Screen Actors Guild Awards, breaking the record with highest wins by a single film.

The A24 film also swept the Film Independent Spirit Awards this month with eight nominations and seven wins, including best feature.

