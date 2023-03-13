 
entertainment
Monday Mar 13 2023
By
Web Desk

Jimmy Kimmel jokes about Tom Cruise for not showing up at the Oscars 2023

By
Web Desk

Monday Mar 13, 2023

Jimmy Kimmel jokes about Tom Cruise for not showing up at the Oscars 2023
Jimmy Kimmel jokes about Tom Cruise for not showing up at the Oscars 2023

Jimmy Kimmel has recently taken a hilarious dig at Tom Cruise during his opening monologue at the 95th annual show on March 12.

During the event, Jimmy made a joke of Tom for skipping the Oscars this year and even mocked his Scientology beliefs while talking about Top Gun: Maverick, which was nominated for Best Picture this year.

“The movie that saved the movies. Everyone loved Top Gun – everybody. Tom Cruise with his shirt off in that beach football scene? L. Ron hubba-hubba,” quipped the host while giving reference of L. Ron Hubbard, the original founder of the Church of Scientology.

Moreover, Jimmy hit out at Tom and Avatar director James Cameron for not attending the event.

“The two guys who insisted we go to the theatre, didn’t come to the theatre” he jokingly said.

Citing the source, the OK! magazine reported that the Jerry Maguire star didn’t attend this year’s awards mainly because he’s busy filming Mission: Impossible 8.

Meanwhile, the source also added that Tom was “over the moon” that the sequel of Top Gun movie was nominated since he was one of the producers.

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle, Harry keep mum on Prince Edward and Sophie's new titles

Meghan Markle, Harry keep mum on Prince Edward and Sophie's new titles
Director of Netflix’s ‘The Glory’ admits guilt amidst bullying scandal

Director of Netflix’s ‘The Glory’ admits guilt amidst bullying scandal
Park Sung Hoon from Netflix’s 'The Glory' reveals what’s difficult about his role

Park Sung Hoon from Netflix’s 'The Glory' reveals what’s difficult about his role
Kevin Woo from U-KISS reveals the first time he met BTS

Kevin Woo from U-KISS reveals the first time he met BTS
Backup dancer reveals what surprised him when meeting Blackpink

Backup dancer reveals what surprised him when meeting Blackpink
Japan’s Crown Prince Fumihito to attend King Charles coronation

Japan’s Crown Prince Fumihito to attend King Charles coronation
‘The Woman King' director reacts to being called 'the lady director'

‘The Woman King' director reacts to being called 'the lady director'
'EEAAO' star Ke Huy Quan owes Oscar win to his mom: 'she sacrificed so much'

'EEAAO' star Ke Huy Quan owes Oscar win to his mom: 'she sacrificed so much'
2023 Oscars ‘In Memoriam’ segment miss out key names including Anne Heche

2023 Oscars ‘In Memoriam’ segment miss out key names including Anne Heche

'The Banshees of Inisherin' animal trainer argues 'Oscars for donkeys'

'The Banshees of Inisherin' animal trainer argues 'Oscars for donkeys'
'You' star weighs on Jenna Ortega possible return

'You' star weighs on Jenna Ortega possible return
Jennifer Lawrence's 'No Hard Feelings' slam for age gap

Jennifer Lawrence's 'No Hard Feelings' slam for age gap