 
entertainment
Tuesday Mar 14 2023
By
Web Desk

Harry won’t attend coronation without Meghan: ‘He wouldn't be able to cope without her’

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Mar 14, 2023

File Footage 

Prince Harry will not attend King Charles’ coronation without his wife Meghan Markle as the Duke wouldn’t be able to “cope” without her.

Amid rumours that the Duke of Sussex would visit UK for the historic visit and the Duchess would stay behind, a royal expert Ingrid Seward said it is highly unlikely.

"Harry will come to the Coronation with Meghan because he wouldn't be able to cope without her,” the expert said. "It'll be like the Platinum Jubilee where they'll appear and then they'll disappear.”

Speaking to OK! Magazine, the expert further said that the California-based royal couple would make sure they don’t sit anywhere near Prince William and Kate Middleton.

"It would be sensible if they made sure that William and Kate were not seated anywhere too near Harry and Meghan so they won't have to have any proper eye contact with them,” she said.

As for how Harry and Meghan would be received by the other royals at the ceremony, Ingrid replied, "The family will be charming.”

"They'll be frightfully nice but cold. There will be no intimacy but they'll put on a good act,” she added.


More From Entertainment:

Keanu Reeves brings ‘John Wick’ to Paris

Keanu Reeves brings ‘John Wick’ to Paris
Megan Fox ditches her engagement ring for 2023 Oscars after party

Megan Fox ditches her engagement ring for 2023 Oscars after party

Harry, Meghan absence from Oscars ‘no surprise’ as it would’ve ‘raised many questions’

Harry, Meghan absence from Oscars ‘no surprise’ as it would’ve ‘raised many questions’

King Charles congratulates Michelle Yeoh on historic Oscar win

King Charles congratulates Michelle Yeoh on historic Oscar win
Miley Cyrus gets a shout-out from former Disney co-star Selena Gomez

Miley Cyrus gets a shout-out from former Disney co-star Selena Gomez
Emily Ratajkowski reveals how she left Sebastian Bear-McClard while struggling with anxiety

Emily Ratajkowski reveals how she left Sebastian Bear-McClard while struggling with anxiety
Lady Gaga wanted audiences to see ‘real’ her during 2023 Oscars performance

Lady Gaga wanted audiences to see ‘real’ her during 2023 Oscars performance
Oscars ratings tick up again as ‘Everything Everywhere’ triumphs

Oscars ratings tick up again as ‘Everything Everywhere’ triumphs
Khloe Kardashian receives flak for hailing Tristan Thompson as ‘Best Father’

Khloe Kardashian receives flak for hailing Tristan Thompson as ‘Best Father’
Lady Gaga's gave worth-watching reaction when 'RRR' won the Oscar

Lady Gaga's gave worth-watching reaction when 'RRR' won the Oscar
Prince Harry delivered 'bad news' to Meghan Markle about dad in bed

Prince Harry delivered 'bad news' to Meghan Markle about dad in bed
Meghan Markle put on 'best kit' to hide 'dark' suicidal thoughts for Royal event

Meghan Markle put on 'best kit' to hide 'dark' suicidal thoughts for Royal event