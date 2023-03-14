 
entertainment
Tuesday Mar 14 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry unable to see how much hurt he’s created with attacks against royal family

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Mar 14, 2023

File Footage 

Prince Harry dubbed "unintelligent" and "self-indulgent" as he has been “monetizing his life” then trying to mend his relationship with King Charles and Prince William.

Royal expert Tom Bower said the Duke of Sussex does not realize the damage he has done by criticising his family that there is no going back for him even if he tries.

As per The Express, the author of Revenge: Meghan, Harry, and the War Between the Windsors also said that it would be better if Harry and his wife Meghan Markle do not show up at coronation.

"It's too late for a reconciliation,” he said. “There's no way back at all. Harry is a rather dim, unintelligent man who undoubtedly loves his life in California, and is so blinkered he actually doesn't understand the damage he's done.”

"That's the real curse of all this - he really doesn't see how much hurt he's created because he's so selfish, so self-indulgent,” the royal author added.

"It's extraordinary how someone can be so blind to the consequences,” Bower said.

Speaking on the California-based royal couple’s possible visit to UK on May 6th, the expert said, "It would be unfortunate if they did attend because the focus will be on them, rather than the Coronation.”

"The ceremony would be overshadowed by their presence. It's much better if they don't come,” Bower noted.

"It would not be in any way a good idea for them to attend. They've gone so far, they've been unbelievably unfriendly."

More From Entertainment:

Harry, Meghan public attacks against William, Kate brought them 'closer'

Harry, Meghan public attacks against William, Kate brought them 'closer'
Tom Cruise skipped 2023 Oscars to avoid seeing ex-wife Nicole Kidman, report

Tom Cruise skipped 2023 Oscars to avoid seeing ex-wife Nicole Kidman, report
Diana wouldn't have liked Harry's feud with Charles: 'She was real stickler for good manners'

Diana wouldn't have liked Harry's feud with Charles: 'She was real stickler for good manners'
Harry Hamlin recalls meeting Tom Brady for the first time: 'He's really nice'

Harry Hamlin recalls meeting Tom Brady for the first time: 'He's really nice'
Rock legend Lou Reed’s tai chi book to be published

Rock legend Lou Reed’s tai chi book to be published
Kendall Jenner, Bad Bunny spotted leaving 2023 Oscars after-party together

Kendall Jenner, Bad Bunny spotted leaving 2023 Oscars after-party together
Lilibet’s christening should have been in UK ‘if they wanted royals’ attendance’

Lilibet’s christening should have been in UK ‘if they wanted royals’ attendance’
Jessica Alba put up 'armor of masculinity' to get around Hollywood predators

Jessica Alba put up 'armor of masculinity' to get around Hollywood predators
Prince George likely to break royal tradition at King Charles coronation?

Prince George likely to break royal tradition at King Charles coronation?
Meghan Markle wants ‘glittering media career’ for Prince Archie, Princess Lilibet?

Meghan Markle wants ‘glittering media career’ for Prince Archie, Princess Lilibet?
Chrissy Teigen, John Legend step out on glam date night at 2023 Oscars after-party

Chrissy Teigen, John Legend step out on glam date night at 2023 Oscars after-party
Oscars 2023: Jimmy Kimmel's producer wife reveals 'harder' Will Smith jokes were cut

Oscars 2023: Jimmy Kimmel's producer wife reveals 'harder' Will Smith jokes were cut