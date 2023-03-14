Patty Jenkins 'gives up' fight on Oscars gender equity

Patty Jenkins slammed Academy Awards 2023 for no female in the Best Director category.

Speaking to Variety, “I give up, I give up,” adding, “I say that even with all of their push to have diversity. The numbers are just hugely imbalanced of who votes for these things. I sort of just stopped paying attention to it.”

“It’s still going to take a long ways to go. It’s going to take a lot more to really see truly more diverse awards. I really appreciate the efforts that they’re making but we have a long way to go,” Jenkins continued.

Moreover, Till director Chinonye Chukwu also lashed out at the “unabashed misogyny” of the film industry after the Oscars snub against the film.

The Woman King filmmaker Gina Prince-Bythewood also called out her film being sidelined by the awards, saying, “It’s not a snub. It’s a reflection of where the Academy stands and the consistent chasm between Black excellence and recognition.”

She continued, “As I moved through this awards season, I was struck by the Academy members who simply didn’t want to see the film. People thought it was a compliment at some of our screenings to tell me they had to be dragged there, because they didn’t think it was a film for them, or spoke of contemporaries who couldn’t be convinced to come with them, and being so surprised by how much they loved the film. To hear that over and over, it’s tough to stomach.”