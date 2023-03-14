Brooklyn Beckham shares sweet birthday tribute to mother-in-law Claudia Peltz 

 
Brooklyn Beckham has left his fans in awe after he shared a sweet birthday tribute to his mother-in-law Claudia Peltz.

Brooklyn, who is the eldest son of British footballer David and designer Victoria Beckham, turned to his Instagram Stores and shared a touching tribute to wife Nicola’s mother on his 68th birthday. 

The aspiring chef, 24, shared a memorable black-and-white snapshot from his wedding, with Claudia and Nicola.

"Happy birthday Claudia x," he wrote before thanking her for allowing him to marry her daughter.

"Thank you so much for letting me marry your gorgeous talented daughter x." He added: "I promise to always look after her x we love you [heart emoticon]."

Nicola also made sure she paid her own tribute to her mum, writing on Instagram, "Happy birthday to my mom, my queen and everything good in this world. To know you is to love you!

"You're the most giving, kind, beautiful woman I've ever known and I am so blessed to call you my mom. I love you more than you will ever know. You are me I am you."

Brooklyn’s tribute to Claudia came after he celebrated his 24th birthday with his Beckham clam in Paris. He along with Nicola reunited with his family during Paris Fashion Week. 

