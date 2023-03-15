 
entertainment
Wednesday Mar 15 2023
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle was portrayed 'less loving' towards father by 'editors'

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Mar 15, 2023

Meghan Markle's private letter to father Thomas Markle was nothing to be ashamed of, says Prince Harry.

Writing in his memoir, the Duke of Sussex admits his wife did nothing wrong after telling her father to behave 'decently.'

Harry pens: "There was nothing in that letter to be ashamed about. A daughter pleading with her father to behave decently? Meg stood by every word. She’d always known it might be intercepted, that one of her father’s neighbors, or one of the paps staking out his house, might steal his post. Anything was possible."

He, however, added: "But she never stopped to think her father would actually offer it, or that a paper would actually take it—and print it. And edit it. Indeed, that might have been the most galling thing, the way the editors cut and pasted Meg’s words to make them sound less loving."

