 
entertainment
Wednesday Mar 15 2023
By
Web Desk

K-pop group TXT chart for six weeks in top 60 of Billboard 200

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Mar 15, 2023

The group is charting at No. 57
 The group is charting at No. 57

The K-pop band TXT has now become the third artist to remain for six weeks in the top sixty of the Billboard Hot 200 chart. They have achieved this feat with their latest comeback called The Name Chater: Temptation.

The Billboard Hot 200 chart lists some of the top albums in America. As of March 15th, the group is charting at No. 57 and is now the third K-pop artist in history to have charted in the top sixty for so long.

The spots above them are taken by the globally successful groups Blackpink and BTS. TXT have been performing well on the other Billboard Charts as well, ranking No. 2 on the World Albums chart, No. 6 on the Top Album Sales chart as well as No. 5 on the Top Current Album Sales chart. 

