 
entertainment
Wednesday Mar 15 2023
Kendall Jenner’s romance with new beau Bad Bunny heating up: Report

Wednesday Mar 15, 2023

Kendall Jenner’s relationship with her new beau Bad Bunny is not “official” at the moment, however, their romance is surely heating up, claimed insider.

Speaking to Us Weekly, a sources said that the supermodel and the Puerto Rican rapper meet each other on a daily basis as they get to know “each other better.”

“Things are not official between Kendall and Bad Bunny, but they’re seeing each other on a regular basis and getting to know each other better,” the insider said.

The source went on say that The Kardashians star wasn’t “really looking to date anybody” after her breakup with Devin Booker, her “feelings are starting to grow” after “spending more time” with Bad Bunny.

“It’s not super serious, but she likes him and is open to seeing where things go with him,” the insider shared of the duo’s chemistry.

“Kendall appreciates how he treats her with respect and he makes her laugh,” the source added. “He’s very charming and she thinks he’s a great guy. Although things are still fairly new, she definitely sees potential.”

Jenner and Bad Bunny first sparked romance rumors when they were spotted at a club with Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey Bieber.


