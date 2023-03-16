Hilarie Burton recalls Chad Michael Murray confronting ‘OTH’ boss over assault

One Tree Hill alum, Hilarie Burton detailed her traumatising experience on the show during the latest episode of the Drama Queens podcast, which she cohosts with Bethany Joy Lenz and Sophia Bush, via Variety.

On Wednesday’s episode, the actress claimed her co-star, Chad Michael Murray, confronted the man, whose name she did not reveal, after he allegedly “grab[bed her] in front of” other people..

“Chad walked up and goes, ‘What are you doing?’ He said that to our boss in the bar,” she narrated, noting that the actor, 41, didn’t have “anything to lose.”

She continued, “He watched our boss grab me in front of a lot of people, and you know, Chad didn’t have anything to lose because he knew our boss hated him anyway.

“A lot of people had a lot to lose, so you don’t speak up when you have a lot to lose. But [our boss] felt so comfortable that that was not something that he had a problem with. [He thought], ‘I can do whatever I want to her in public with her boyfriend standing there.'”

Bush, 40, agreed, saying that Murray was “protected as the No. 1 on the call sheet.”

“He had the most power, so he could come up and shove our boss off you and get in a fight. And I’m glad that he did. I want everybody to follow that lead,” she said. “Thank God, Hilarie, that you had that moment with Chad, who was already so at odds with our boss.”

Burton, who was one of 18 women of the show who accused creator Mark Schwahn of sexual harassment. On the podcast, she claimed that the unnamed boss assaulted her on a flight and during a car ride after a trip to Honey Grove, Texas, for Episode 17 of Season 4 of OTH.

In August 2021, Burton praised Murray for “defend[ing]” her before they both exited the show in Season 6. “We were both treated badly, and … Chad was my teammate,” she tweeted at the time. “My bosses were the s–ts.”