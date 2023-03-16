 
entertainment
Thursday Mar 16 2023
By
Web Desk

Justin Bieber shares rare update on Ramsay Hunt facial paralysis

By
Web Desk

Thursday Mar 16, 2023

Justin Bieber shares rare update on Ramsay Hunt facial paralysis
Justin Bieber shares rare update on Ramsay Hunt facial paralysis

Justin Bieber has just updated fans on his mobility issues flowing the partial facial paralysis.

The actor weighed in on the struggles that comes as a result of his Ramsay Hunt syndrome.

The 29-year-old’s update was shared to Instagram Stories on Wednesday.

The post featured a small video that included the caption “wait for it” and shows the singer moving his eyes from side to side, with a wide toothed smile.

Justin Bieber shares rare update on Ramsay Hunt facial paralysis
Justin Bieber shares rare update on Ramsay Hunt facial paralysis

This update comes a few months since the initial report about his diagnosis.

At the time, Bieber admitted, “This is pretty serious, as you can see. I wish this wasn't the case, but obviously, my body is telling me I got to slow down, and I hope you guys understand, and I'll be using this time to rest and relax and get back to 100 percent so that I can do what I was born to do.”

He even went as far as to promise ‘updates’ to his concerned fanbase and admitted that he’s been busy with “facial exercises to get my face back to normal.”

More From Entertainment:

Whoopi Goldberg apologies for Romani Slur: ‘Should’ve known better’

Whoopi Goldberg apologies for Romani Slur: ‘Should’ve known better’
Kim Kardashian has no issue with Kanye West's wife Bianca being around her kids

Kim Kardashian has no issue with Kanye West's wife Bianca being around her kids

Vanessa Hudgens wants ‘peace’ after run-in with ex Austin Butler at VF Oscars party

Vanessa Hudgens wants ‘peace’ after run-in with ex Austin Butler at VF Oscars party
Vanessa Bryant’s kids pay an emotional tribute to late dad Kobe Bryant

Vanessa Bryant’s kids pay an emotional tribute to late dad Kobe Bryant
Tristan Thompson wants to reconcile with Khloe Kardashian after cheating on her multiple times

Tristan Thompson wants to reconcile with Khloe Kardashian after cheating on her multiple times
Hilarie Burton recalls Chad Michael Murray confronting ‘OTH’ boss over assault

Hilarie Burton recalls Chad Michael Murray confronting ‘OTH’ boss over assault
Prince William talks about Diana and homelessness in new video

Prince William talks about Diana and homelessness in new video

Meghan Markle was told press is getting 'frustrated' after her due date passed

Meghan Markle was told press is getting 'frustrated' after her due date passed
Prince William and Kate Middleton remain most favored royals in Canada

Prince William and Kate Middleton remain most favored royals in Canada

'Pregnant' Meghan Markle had 'tears in eyes' after hearing 'loud' William attacks

'Pregnant' Meghan Markle had 'tears in eyes' after hearing 'loud' William attacks
'Paranoid' Prince William was 'shouted' at by King Charles during argument

'Paranoid' Prince William was 'shouted' at by King Charles during argument
Prince William pledged 'not to take anymore' from Camilla during call with Harry

Prince William pledged 'not to take anymore' from Camilla during call with Harry