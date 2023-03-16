WATCH: Bride breaks into tears as DJ 'ruins' her entry

The bride can be seen in this screengrab who broke into tears during her wedding over an entry song. — Screengrab/Instagram/the_wedding_dance_india

Brides hold high expectations during their wedding day as they put every effort to make their marriage ceremonies memorable. In these tense moments, the emotions run high. Their days go by with sleepless nights and tiring efforts to manage the wedding venues and arrangements. As all things happen simultaneously, people get exhausted and emotional when things, for any reason, go awry.

Similarly, this happened during a wedding ceremony in India where a bride, during her entry, broke into tears as her expected song was not played by the DJ at the moment.

The video shared on Instagram shows a bride in a traditional red dress waiting at the entrance for the song to be played as she would be making her entry.

As she was entering, the song that she asked to play at the moment was not played at the specified time that she had asked for even while she was repeatedly shouting angrily asking why the song was being played from the beginning.

The bride then expressed her dissatisfaction over the situation as DJ had ruined her expectations. She also started yelling at the DJ angrily as the DJ played the wrong part of the song, which can be heard in the video. She broke into tears uttering words such as "1 minute 18 seconds se bajao" (play from 1 minute 18 seconds).

The bride then said in an upsetting manner that she would not make an entry.

Her family members can be seen consoling her as she cried. Later, she entered and things went on smoothly.