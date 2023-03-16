 
entertainment
Thursday Mar 16 2023
Keira Knightley explains why she’s ‘embarrassed’ by Bend It Like Beckham

Thursday Mar 16, 2023

Keira Knightley has opened up about being mocked for taking on the role in Bend it Like Beckham on The Tonight Show.

During the recent episode on Wednesday, Keira, who is currently busy promoting her new movie Boston Strangler, revealed why she’s embarrassed to talk about 2003 American release.

Jimmy Fallon pointed out that it was 20th anniversary of this movie and asked whether she knew that this would be her “breakout” movie.

To this, the Pirates of the Caribbean star responded, “No. No no, I mean, I literally remember telling people that I was doing it, and saying, you know, ‘It's called Bend it like Beckham’, and them going, ‘Oh, that’s really embarrassing’.”

The actress continued, “Yeah, yeah no, they were all like, ‘Don't worry. Nobody will see it it's fine’,”

“But it was the idea of it, because you know women’s soccer was not as big back then,” explained the 37-year-old.

Keira stated, “The idea of the whole thing was sort of ridiculous and it's amazing, because it's still the film, even today, you know, if somebody comes up and talks to me about my work, it's that one.”

“It's so loved, it's amazing,” she added.

Watch here:


