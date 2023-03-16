 
Thursday Mar 16 2023
'Pirates of the Caribbean' Johnny Depp's Jack Sparrow might return in next film

Pirates of the Caribbean producer hinted that Johnny Depp might return back to the franchise in the next film with as the iconic Jack Sparrow.

One of the producers on the project Jerry Bruckheimer expressed his desire for Depp to make a return.

Bruckheimer spoke about the franchise during his appearance on the Oscars red carpet on March, 13, when he confirmed that they are working on the next installment.

He was asked whether Depp would make a return as the main character of Captain Jack Sparrow.

Bruckheimer told Entertainment Tonight, "We’re all working on it [the next Pirates film]. We’ll see how it comes out. We’re very excited, I think we’re gonna have a great screenplay, and we’re getting close."

Speaking of the actor's return he said, "We’ll see. I would love it. I would love to have him in the movie – that’s all that I can tell you."

Previously, Depp's agent also claimed the star has missed out on an £18 million ($22.5m) fee for Pirates of the Caribbean 6 when he was facing trial for Amber Heard’s allegations of domestic abuse.

Depp himself revealed at that time that he was dropped from the film when his ex-wife, wrote a 2018 piece for the Washington Post, alleging she had been the victim of physical and sexual violence.

