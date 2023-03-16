 
Jay-Z former producer reveals Michael Jackson recorded a version of 'Girls, Girls, Girls'

Jay-Z former producer reveals Michael Jackson recorded a version of 'Girls, Girls, Girls' 

American record producer Just Blaze has recently revealed that a version of Jay-Z's 2001 hit Girls, Girls, Girls featuring Michael Jackson has been unearthed after two decades.

Just Blaze, 45, who produced the track, unveiled the news during an appearance on the latest episode of the Bloomberg Originals series Idea Generation, on Monday.

"So Michael Jackson is on the Girls, Girls, Girls remix – the A version," said Blaze. "And I never knew that. I don't know if I didn't go to the studio that day. I thought it was an urban legend or something that Jay said, like, in jest one day, or just was some kind of a myth."

For the unversed, Jay Z, back in 2009 – shortly after Jackson's death – has said that the Beat It singer had recorded vocals for the track. The version featured on Jay's 2001 album The Blueprint, however, did not feature Jackson.

Blaze revealed that he found the Jackson version while searching his computer a couple of years back. "I find this folder that says 'MJ vocals,'" he recalled. "And I'm like, 'MJ? Don't that mean Michael Jackson?"

"And I realize as I'm listening to it, it's him singing on 'Girls, Girls, Girls.' And I'm like, it's true," he added. "Like I never, the last 20 years... I just found it during quarantine. So all these years, I've never known it was actually a real thing. And turns out the files had been sitting downstairs this entire time."

