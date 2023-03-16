 
Thursday Mar 16 2023
Gwyneth Paltrow calls out for ‘dangerous’ eating habits

Thursday Mar 16, 2023

Gwyneth Paltrow has recently landed into hot water for promoting “dangerous” diet routine and eating disorders.

During her appearance on The Art of Being Well podcast, the actress discussed about her diet and exercise routine which went viral because of her weird preferences.

Gwyneth said, “I eat dinner early in the evening. I do a nice intermittent fast.”

“So, I have coffee, but I really like soup for lunch. I have bone broth for lunch a lot of the days,” she added.

Gwyneth’s comments did not go well with plus-size model Tess Holliday who called out the actress for endorsing “unsuitable meals”.

Tess addressed Gwyneth’s interview on her TikTok video.

“What I find most mental about this is that we've known for years that she is okay with glorifying her eating disorder,” stated the Sliding Doors star.

The actress continued, “And I'm not judging, because I have an eating disorder.”

“Bone broth is not a suitable meal. And then to end your day with just eating vegetables, but yet people continue to give her airtime, to give her a platform, to take her advice because everyone is too afraid to be fat,” she explained.

Tess also urged her followers that “it’s okay to feed your body”.

“Carbs are not the devil; fat isn't bad and I mean fat in your food and fat on your body. It's not bad,” she added.

