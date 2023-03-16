 
'Better Call Saul' star Bob Odenkirk compares Saul with new role in 'Lucky Hank'

Better Call Saul actor Bob Odenkirk revealed that preparing for his iconic role Jimmy McGill was harder than preparing for the new role in his upcoming series.

Odenkirk, 60, is coming back to screens as a cranky and out-of-touch English professor in the AMC's upcoming comedy-drama Lucky Hank. The series is expected to start streaming from March, 19.

The actor, who attracted public's attention and praises with his outstanding performance in Breaking Bad’s Saul Goodman-centered spinoff show, explained how difficult it was for him to prepare for the role.

In his recent conversation with EW, the actor revealed that his new role on Lucky Hank was easier on him than playing his iconic role of Goodman.

"Honestly, Saul beat the expletive out of me. The first year was so expletive hard, man. I was like a basket case. I mean, the sheer number of lines I had. Being inside another person, and in Jimmy's case, so much of what drove him was negative things" he said.

"He felt he wasn't given his due and he was resentful, so that resentment towards Chuck and everybody really was a big driver of him, and just living and wallowing in those negative emotions.."

"In this case, [Lucky Hank’s William Devereaux] has processed more of that stuff, but his bigger issues are: He just hasn't noticed that the world has changed around him. He's got to recognize it and he's got to change, too" he added.

