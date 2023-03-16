Jeremy Renner no longer ‘prioritizes’ acting after surviving snow plow accident

Jeremy Renner survived the horrifying snow plow accident on New Year’s Eve and has been since recovering from critical injuries.

The Marvel star, who has now recovered from a near-fatal accident, no longer sees acting as a ‘priority’ in his life, it has been reported.

An insider, who has recently spent time with Renner, 52, exclusively told DailyMail that 'although the Avengers star does still love acting, Hollywood is just not a priority to him anymore'.

Renner, who has appeared in several blockbuster hits, has revealed to a close source that his focuses have shifted away from his on-screen career following the New Year's Day accident at his Lake Tahoe home, where he was crushed under a 14,000-pound snow plow, breaking more than 30 bones.

“Jeremy believes that he survived the accident so that he can use his platform to really create change in the world,” the insider shared.

“He is very proud of the work that he has done, but this entire situation has really shown him that there is so much more that he could be doing to help others,” the insider says.

Renner has continued to update social media followers on his recovery and progress.