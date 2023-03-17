Meghan Markle's latest move could end her marriage to Harry says royal commentator

The relaunch of Meghan Markle's lifestyle blog could lead to the end of her marriage to Prince Harry, said TalkTV host Mike Graham.

He said the move is at the "beginning of the end" of their marriage as he slammed the Duke of Sussex after reports emerged that Meghan is relaunching her lifestyle blog, The Tig, in a bid to become an influencer.



The blog was shut down after Meghan's engagement to Prince Harry in 2017.

According to express.co.uk, Mike Graham said: "I'll tell you what's really going on: it's the beginning of the end of their marriage. She's got two kids, she's now getting ready to move on. Let's face it, she's always been far more interesting then he."

He added, "He's a boring guy right? You're not gonna tell me you'd like to wake up next to him every morning. He's so boring. He waits for her to tell him what to do. He waits for her to tell him what to say."

But Meghan and Harry's Netflix documentary tell quite a different story. In the documentary, Harry appeared to be ready to go to any lengths to protect his wife, their children and their marriage.

Harry left his own family and a lavish lifestyle in the UK when he felt he couldn't protect her against the propaganda that he thinks was spread to demonize the former US actress.