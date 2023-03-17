 
entertainment
Friday Mar 17 2023
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle's latest move could end her marriage to Harry says royal commentator

By
Web Desk

Friday Mar 17, 2023

Meghan Markles latest move could end her marriage to Harry says royal commentator

The relaunch of Meghan Markle's lifestyle blog could lead to the end of her marriage to Prince Harry, said TalkTV host Mike Graham.

He said the move is at the "beginning of the end" of their marriage as he slammed the Duke of Sussex after reports emerged that Meghan is relaunching her lifestyle blog, The Tig, in a bid to become an influencer.

The blog was shut down after Meghan's engagement to Prince Harry in 2017.

According to express.co.uk, Mike Graham said: "I'll tell you what's really going on: it's the beginning of the end of their marriage. She's got two kids, she's now getting ready to move on. Let's face it, she's always been far more interesting then he."

He added, "He's a boring guy right? You're not gonna tell me you'd like to wake up next to him every morning. He's so boring. He waits for her to tell him what to do. He waits for her to tell him what to say."

But Meghan and Harry's Netflix documentary tell quite a different story. In the documentary, Harry appeared to be ready to go to any lengths to protect his wife, their children and their marriage.

Harry left his own family and a lavish lifestyle in the UK when he felt he couldn't protect her against the propaganda that he thinks was spread to demonize the former US actress.

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle turned to 'Sanskrit mantra' as she gave birth to Archie

Meghan Markle turned to 'Sanskrit mantra' as she gave birth to Archie
King Charles was forced to give Prince Edward title of Duke of Edinburgh

King Charles was forced to give Prince Edward title of Duke of Edinburgh

‘Shazam!' sequel pits superhero foster kids against formidable foes

‘Shazam!' sequel pits superhero foster kids against formidable foes
Kate Middleton and Prince William's big stress revealed

Kate Middleton and Prince William's big stress revealed
Keanu Reeves on internet's obsession with him: 'I really appreciate the goodwill'

Keanu Reeves on internet's obsession with him: 'I really appreciate the goodwill'
Brian Cox makes big claims about Meghan Markle

Brian Cox makes big claims about Meghan Markle
Canadians want to cut ties with royal family?

Canadians want to cut ties with royal family?
Adam Sandler says he 'pushed Jennifer Aniston off the Eiffel Tower' during shooting

Adam Sandler says he 'pushed Jennifer Aniston off the Eiffel Tower' during shooting
Michael Zegen, James Madio, and Scott Cohen jump on board for HBO Max 'The Penguin'

Michael Zegen, James Madio, and Scott Cohen jump on board for HBO Max 'The Penguin'
'Outlander' star Richard Rankin to play Edinburgh detective John Rebus in new 'Rebus' series

'Outlander' star Richard Rankin to play Edinburgh detective John Rebus in new 'Rebus' series

Kate Middleton described as backbone of royal family

Kate Middleton described as backbone of royal family
Ben Affleck praises wife Jennifer Lopez for 'helping' in 'culture and style' for 'Nike'

Ben Affleck praises wife Jennifer Lopez for 'helping' in 'culture and style' for 'Nike'