Friday Mar 17 2023
Lady Gaga drops rare 'Hold Me Tight' rehearsal video ahead of 2023 Oscars performance

Friday Mar 17, 2023

Lady Gaga drops rare 'Hold Me Tight' rehearsal video ahead of 2023 Oscars performance

Lady Gaga has dropped a rare, yet classy glam rehearsal video for Hold My Hand performance at 2023 Oscar awards, held last Sunday.

Gaga, 36, performed her nominated song Hold My Hand from Top Gun: Maverick with no makeup at last week's awards show.

She has now shared a behind-the-scenes video to TikTok of herself rehearsing the song at a piano in a hotel room after getting all glammed up.

@ladygaga

The rehearsal no one saw. Love you all, thanks for being so supportive of a song that means so much to me ❤️

♬ original sound - ladygaga

Gaga captioned the video, "The rehearsal no one saw. Love you all, thanks for being so supportive of a song that means so much to me," and added a red heart emoticon.

A Star is Born actress donned the same sheer black Versace gown in the video that she sported on the red carpet before going makeup-free in a black T-shirt, ripped jeans and sneakers while performing onstage.

Gaga explained the song is "deeply personal for me" during her intro, adding, "I think that we all need each other. We need a lot of love to walk through this life.

"We all need a hero sometimes — there's heroes all around us in unassuming places," added Gaga. "But, you might find that you could be your own hero even if you feel broken inside."

