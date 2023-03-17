Lady Gaga drops rare 'Hold Me Tight' rehearsal video ahead of 2023 Oscars performance

Lady Gaga has dropped a rare, yet classy glam rehearsal video for Hold My Hand performance at 2023 Oscar awards, held last Sunday.

Gaga, 36, performed her nominated song Hold My Hand from Top Gun: Maverick with no makeup at last week's awards show.

She has now shared a behind-the-scenes video to TikTok of herself rehearsing the song at a piano in a hotel room after getting all glammed up.

@ladygaga The rehearsal no one saw. Love you all, thanks for being so supportive of a song that means so much to me ❤️ ♬ original sound - ladygaga

A Star is Born actress donned the same sheer black Versace gown in the video that she sported on the red carpet before going makeup-free in a black T-shirt, ripped jeans and sneakers while performing onstage.

Gaga explained the song is "deeply personal for me" during her intro, adding, "I think that we all need each other. We need a lot of love to walk through this life.

"We all need a hero sometimes — there's heroes all around us in unassuming places," added Gaga. "But, you might find that you could be your own hero even if you feel broken inside."