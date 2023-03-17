 
entertainment
Friday Mar 17 2023
By
Web Desk

Actress Lim Ji Yeon from ‘The Glory’ tears up during an interview

By
Web Desk

Friday Mar 17, 2023

She teared up when giving her thoughts on the attention her acting has been receiving
She teared up when giving her thoughts on the attention her acting has been receiving

Korean actress Lim Ji Yeon from Netflix’s The Glory sat down for an interview on March 17th with Wikitree to discuss the show’s second season. She plays the role of Park Yeon Jin, the primary antagonist in the show.

The actress spoke about the popularity of her character’s name and the overall success of the series, which was the most watched show on Netflix in the week of March 6th to 12th. She teared up when giving her thoughts on the attention her acting has been receiving, and brought up her family:

“My family knows how hard I’ve worked. They know how desperate I was. I felt I wasn’t as gifted as my colleagues and so I thought I had to work harder. I am thankful to my family who knew this. I don’t know how long this will last so I want to continue acting with this feeling in my heart.”

More From Entertainment:

Fans angry after ARMYs tell BTS' J-Hope about Jungkook crying

Fans angry after ARMYs tell BTS' J-Hope about Jungkook crying
David Beckham posts sweet snap with daughter Harper Seven on Red Nose Day

David Beckham posts sweet snap with daughter Harper Seven on Red Nose Day

Jennie from K-pop group Blackpink shows her seriousness as a mentor

Jennie from K-pop group Blackpink shows her seriousness as a mentor
Orlando Bloom believes his relationship with Katy Perry is ‘really challenging’: Here’s why

Orlando Bloom believes his relationship with Katy Perry is ‘really challenging’: Here’s why
Jennifer Aniston turns head in glitzy gold gown at ‘Murder Mystery 2’ Paris photocall

Jennifer Aniston turns head in glitzy gold gown at ‘Murder Mystery 2’ Paris photocall
Jimin from BTS discusses his new song ‘Set Me Free Pt. 2’

Jimin from BTS discusses his new song ‘Set Me Free Pt. 2’
Denmark’s Prince Joachim to move to Washington

Denmark’s Prince Joachim to move to Washington
Ben Affleck is member of cut-throat celebrity Wordle group

Ben Affleck is member of cut-throat celebrity Wordle group
Kate Middleton, Prince William’s another video goes viral

Kate Middleton, Prince William’s another video goes viral
J-Hope from BTS has officially received his military enlistment notice

J-Hope from BTS has officially received his military enlistment notice
Paris Hilton recalls trauma of being on a magazine cover 'without consent'

Paris Hilton recalls trauma of being on a magazine cover 'without consent'
Trevor Noah wins Dutch Erasmus Prize, ‘he upholds the ‘Erasmian Spirit’

Trevor Noah wins Dutch Erasmus Prize, ‘he upholds the ‘Erasmian Spirit’