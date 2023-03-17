 
Friday Mar 17 2023
Ben Affleck is member of cut-throat celebrity Wordle group

Ben Affleck is member of a ‘fiercely competitive’ celebrity Wordle group, the actor revealed in an interview.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, the Justice League star confessed he's in a celebrity Wordle league with pals Matt Damon, Bradley Cooper, and Jason Bateman.

The 50-year-old mentioned his love of crosswords and word games while talking about the Pandemic.

He explained, "Octordle. It's just Wordle with more words. Don't be impressed, it's not harder. I was invited to join a cool little red velvet rope celebrity Wordle group. Matt [Damon]'s one of them. Jason Bateman and Bradley [Cooper]."

Affleck admitted that he became hooked to the game and was humbled by how good everyone else was.

"Actually, the first rule of Wordle is don't talk about Wordle. Unless you get it in three guesses. I used to do the crossword compulsively in the mornings and think I was good at word games. And let's face it, going up against actors, it's not a high bar. I expected to do fairly well, so I was seriously humbled," he joked.

"You have to do the Wordle, the Quordle and the Octordle, and add up your score, and then whoever gets the lowest score wins for the day. It's fiercely competitive, and there's a lot of mockery and derision. So I'm in training."

