 
entertainment
Friday Mar 17 2023
By
Web Desk

‘Hellbound’ actor Yoo Ah In’s drug supplier has been arrested

By
Web Desk

Friday Mar 17, 2023

The actor faced significant criticism after the news came out
The actor faced significant criticism after the news came out 

Korean actor Yoo Ah In’s drug supplier has gotten arrested. The doctor was found to be illegally using drugs along with supplying them.

It was revealed recently that popular actor Yoo Ah In was called in for suspicion of using the drug Propofol. He was then asked to provide both a hair and urine sample. The urine sample tested positive for use of marijuana and the hair sample tested positive for Propofol, Ketamine and cocaine.

The actor faced significant criticism after the news came out and it was revealed that he might have been involved in drug abuse for a long period of time. The police conducted a search and seizure of multiple clinics and doctor’s offices for the case.

His doctor was found to be self administering Propofol on March 13th and was charged on March 16th. According to Koreaboo, it has been reported that the doctor is close friends with the actor and runs a clinic in Gangnam. 

More From Entertainment:

Ben Affleck views social media platforms as 'land mines': here's why

Ben Affleck views social media platforms as 'land mines': here's why
K-pop group TXT’s Beomgyu and Taehyun discuss movies and being humble

K-pop group TXT’s Beomgyu and Taehyun discuss movies and being humble
Emma Myers turns another actor into a Seventeen fan

Emma Myers turns another actor into a Seventeen fan
K-pop veteran Taeyeon from Girl Generation reveals her resignation letter

K-pop veteran Taeyeon from Girl Generation reveals her resignation letter
Justin Bieber's illness strained relationship with wife Hailey Bieber, reveals insider

Justin Bieber's illness strained relationship with wife Hailey Bieber, reveals insider

'You' star Penn Badgley admits he was 'too old' to play high-school student in 'Easy A'

'You' star Penn Badgley admits he was 'too old' to play high-school student in 'Easy A'
Liam Payne credits One Direction comrades for getting through ‘dark time’

Liam Payne credits One Direction comrades for getting through ‘dark time’
Keira Knightley was 'surprised' by success of 'Bend It Like Beckham'

Keira Knightley was 'surprised' by success of 'Bend It Like Beckham'
Bob Odenkirk opens up on being ‘very anxious’ after ‘Better Call Saul’ success

Bob Odenkirk opens up on being ‘very anxious’ after ‘Better Call Saul’ success
Wonyoung from the K-pop group IVE speaks about the criticism she receives

Wonyoung from the K-pop group IVE speaks about the criticism she receives
Olivia Wilde jokes she wants chest tattoo of Jennifer Coolidge

Olivia Wilde jokes she wants chest tattoo of Jennifer Coolidge
Fans angry after ARMYs tell BTS' J-Hope about Jungkook crying

Fans angry after ARMYs tell BTS' J-Hope about Jungkook crying