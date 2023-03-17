‘Hellbound’ actor Yoo Ah In’s drug supplier has been arrested

The actor faced significant criticism after the news came out

Korean actor Yoo Ah In’s drug supplier has gotten arrested. The doctor was found to be illegally using drugs along with supplying them.

It was revealed recently that popular actor Yoo Ah In was called in for suspicion of using the drug Propofol. He was then asked to provide both a hair and urine sample. The urine sample tested positive for use of marijuana and the hair sample tested positive for Propofol, Ketamine and cocaine.

The actor faced significant criticism after the news came out and it was revealed that he might have been involved in drug abuse for a long period of time. The police conducted a search and seizure of multiple clinics and doctor’s offices for the case.

His doctor was found to be self administering Propofol on March 13th and was charged on March 16th. According to Koreaboo, it has been reported that the doctor is close friends with the actor and runs a clinic in Gangnam.