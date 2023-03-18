Prince Harry’s ‘soap opera in full swing’ in Spare: ‘Knows the consumer culture’

File Footage

Experts believe Prince Harry has ‘fully delivered’ the soap opera saga on which the Firm has survived ‘it all’.



Writer Pauline Maclaran made these admissions in a piece for the New Zealand Herald.

There, she wrote, “As one of the world’s most famous brands, the British royal family has a strong, tailored narrative of patronages, pageantry and people.”

“The monarchy has long demonstrated its value in contemporary consumer culture, and kept its buyers engaged.”

“But what sets the royal family apart from other corporate brands is its individual, and often uncontrollable, human elements.”

“The narratives that they (or the media) create can produce what then Prince Charles once referred to as a ‘soap opera’.”

So “With history repeating itself – at least when it comes to royal public drama – the soap opera effect is again in full swing,” she added before concluding.