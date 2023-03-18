 
entertainment
Saturday Mar 18 2023
By
Web Desk

'Peaky Blinders' creator rewrites Great Expectations for latest BBC series

By
Web Desk

Saturday Mar 18, 2023

Peaky Blinders creator rewrites Great Expectations for latest BBC series
'Peaky Blinders' creator rewrites Great Expectations for latest BBC series

New BBC adaptation of Charles Dickens' classic novel Great Expectations has strong anti-colonial undertones.

Written by the creator of hit TV series Peaky Blinders, Stephen Knight, the celebrated story will feature a new twist.

A scene depicts criminal Magwitch, one of the chief characters, describing the British Empire as having been 'built on the lies of privileged white men', according to The Telegraph.

When asked whether he thinks the new adaptation will hurt the sentiments of traditionalists Knight said: “It's everyone's right to react in the way they want to react.”

“But I would say that the book exists, it is still there. This is not an attempt to say the book is wrong or this is better.”

Knight also reportedly aims to remove stiffness associated with Victorian Britain. Actor, Ffion Whitehead, who plays orphan Pip, the novel's central character, hopes that the BBC's interpretation will make the novel 'more accessible for younger people'.

“The Empire was a horrible thing which involved a lot of British people going out and enslaving, pillaging and destroying a lot of cultures around the world,” He said.

“It was powered by greed. If there's anyone walking around believing that the Empire was a great thing they are kidding themselves.”

Great Expectations â Teaser Trailer

Subscribe and ð to OFFICIAL BBC Trailers ð https://bit.ly/2XU2vpOWatch the BBC first on iPlayer ð https://bbc.in/2J18jYJ "What a prize creature..." ð Wa...


More From Entertainment:

Brian Cox lauds decision to wind up ‘Succession’

Brian Cox lauds decision to wind up ‘Succession’
Kelly McCreary to leave ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ after 9 seasons as Maggie

Kelly McCreary to leave ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ after 9 seasons as Maggie
Denzel Washington to join Ridley Scott's 'Gladiator 2'

Denzel Washington to join Ridley Scott's 'Gladiator 2'
Gwyneth Paltrow clarifies daily wellness routine following censure

Gwyneth Paltrow clarifies daily wellness routine following censure
Bella Ramsey shares first ‘awkward’ public encounter after being recognised as a star

Bella Ramsey shares first ‘awkward’ public encounter after being recognised as a star
Shawn Mendes denies Sabrina Carpenter dating rumours

Shawn Mendes denies Sabrina Carpenter dating rumours
Tom Cruise reviews ‘The Flash,’ says 'everything you want in a movie

Tom Cruise reviews ‘The Flash,’ says 'everything you want in a movie
Prince Harry’s libel case against publisher ‘built on sand’, London court told

Prince Harry’s libel case against publisher ‘built on sand’, London court told
‘Jurassic Park’ actor Sam Neill reveals blood cancer diagnosis

‘Jurassic Park’ actor Sam Neill reveals blood cancer diagnosis
Gisele Bündchen reportedly shuts down dating rumours with Joaquim Valente

Gisele Bündchen reportedly shuts down dating rumours with Joaquim Valente
Harry, Meghan shouldn’t expect concessions from Charles as they’re told to apologise to him

Harry, Meghan shouldn’t expect concessions from Charles as they’re told to apologise to him
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘can’t enter orbit of any of America’s heavy hitters’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘can’t enter orbit of any of America’s heavy hitters’