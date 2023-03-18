'Peaky Blinders' creator rewrites Great Expectations for latest BBC series

New BBC adaptation of Charles Dickens' classic novel Great Expectations has strong anti-colonial undertones.

Written by the creator of hit TV series Peaky Blinders, Stephen Knight, the celebrated story will feature a new twist.

A scene depicts criminal Magwitch, one of the chief characters, describing the British Empire as having been 'built on the lies of privileged white men', according to The Telegraph.

When asked whether he thinks the new adaptation will hurt the sentiments of traditionalists Knight said: “It's everyone's right to react in the way they want to react.”

“But I would say that the book exists, it is still there. This is not an attempt to say the book is wrong or this is better.”

Knight also reportedly aims to remove stiffness associated with Victorian Britain. Actor, Ffion Whitehead, who plays orphan Pip, the novel's central character, hopes that the BBC's interpretation will make the novel 'more accessible for younger people'.

“The Empire was a horrible thing which involved a lot of British people going out and enslaving, pillaging and destroying a lot of cultures around the world,” He said.

“It was powered by greed. If there's anyone walking around believing that the Empire was a great thing they are kidding themselves.”



