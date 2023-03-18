In pictures: Chaos ensues as police raid Zaman Park

Punjab Police stormed PTI chief's Lahore residence and arrested several party workers, while he was in Islamabad

After Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan left for Islamabad Judicial Complex to appear before a court, the Punjab Police resumed an operation at the deposed prime minister's residence, broke into his house, and arrested several party workers in the act.

In response, the former prime minister said it was "clear" that despite having gotten "bail" in the cases lodged against him, the Pakistan Democratic Movement-led government intended to arrest him.



Here are some images of the chaos at Zaman Park — the PTI chief's residence — in Lahore as PTI workers clashed with the police who stormed Khan's home.

Supporters of Imran Khan gather around his car as he leaves his residence in Lahore on his way to appear in a court in Islamabad on March 18, 2023. — AFP

Riot police arrive to raid Imran Khan's residence in Lahore after Khan left for Islamabad to appear in a court on March 18, 2023. — AFP Supporters of Imran Khan gather following a police raid on Khan´s residence in Lahore after Khan left for Islamabad to appear in a court on March 18, 2023. — AFP Riot police push a main door to enter the residence the former prime minister Imran Khan, in Lahore on March 18, 2023. — AFP Policemen use heavy machinery to Imran Khan's residence in Lahore on March 18, 2023. — AFP

Riot police enter the residence the former prime minister Imran Khan, in Lahore on March 18, 2023. — AFP

The view outside Zaman Park after the riot police enter Khan's residence on March 18, 2023. — AFP

Riot police detain a supporter of Khan outside his residence in Lahore on March 18, 2023. — AFP

Riot police detain a supporter of Khan outside his residence in Lahore on March 18, 2023. — AFP

The court later suspended Khan's non-bailable warrants in the Toshakhana case after an hours-long drama at the Islamabad Judicial Complex.