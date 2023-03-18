In pictures: Chaos ensues as police raid Zaman Park

Punjab Police stormed PTI chief's Lahore residence and arrested several party workers, while he was in Islamabad
After Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan left for Islamabad Judicial Complex to appear before a court, the Punjab Police resumed an operation at the deposed prime minister's residence, broke into his house, and arrested several party workers in the act.
In response, the former prime minister said it was "clear" that despite having gotten "bail" in the cases lodged against him, the Pakistan Democratic Movement-led government intended to arrest him.
Here are some images of the chaos at Zaman Park — the PTI chief's residence — in Lahore as PTI workers clashed with the police who stormed Khan's home.
The court later suspended Khan's non-bailable warrants in the Toshakhana case after an hours-long drama at the Islamabad Judicial Complex.