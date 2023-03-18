 
Saturday Mar 18 2023
'Normal People' alum Daisy Edgar-Jones negotiating to star in Universal Studios' 'Twisters'

Saturday Mar 18, 2023

Normal People star Daisy Edgar-Jones is reportedly having negotiations to star in upcoming Universal Studios film, Twisters.

Twisters is a reboot of the 1996 tornado adventure movie, Twister from Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment.

Mark L. Smith, who also adapted the screenplay for the Golden Globe winning The Revenant, will make the script of the upcoming Universal film.

Frank Marshall, from Jurassic Park and Jurassic World, will serve as the producer. Marshall’s wife, current Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy, was a lead producer on the original, cited from The Hollywood Reporter.

According to the studio, the new movie will not be a sequel to the original, but will be a "new chapter."

Edgar-Jones will lead the film with the role of a "former storm chaser who, after surviving a disastrous tornado encounter, now works a desk job. However, she will soon be forced to go out into the breach once more."

