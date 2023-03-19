 
world
Sunday Mar 19 2023
By
Reuters

No obligation to defend Taiwan with US, says Australia minister

By
Reuters

Sunday Mar 19, 2023

Australian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Richard Marles (C) meets with US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin (not pictured) at the Pentagon in Washington, DC, on February 3, 2023. — AFP
Australian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Richard Marles (C) meets with US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin (not pictured) at the Pentagon in Washington, DC, on February 3, 2023. — AFP

SYDNEY: Australia "absolutely" did not promise to support the US in any military conflict over Taiwan in return for a deal to acquire US nuclear-powered attack submarines, Australia's Defence Minister Richard Marles said on Sunday.

Australia, the US and Britain unveiled the multi-decade AUKUS project on Monday. Canberra is to buy the US Virginia-class military submarines, with Britain and Australia eventually producing and operating a new submarine class, SSN-AUKUS.

Australia's centre-left Labor government says the A$368 billion [$246 billion] deal is necessary given China's military buildup in the region, which it has labelled the largest since World War Two.

Asked whether Australia had given the US any commitment to help during a conflict over Taiwan in return for access to the submarines, Marles told ABC television: "Of course not, and nor was one sought".

He said there was "absolutely not" a quid pro quo obligation on Australia from the deal.

China views democratically governed Taiwan as its own territory and has never renounced the option of force to take the island back. President Joe Biden has said the US would defend Taiwan in the event of "an unprecedented attack" by China.

Under the AUKUS deal, which Asian allies welcomed but which Beijing has called an act of nuclear proliferation, the US will sell Australia three subs, built by General Dynamics, in the early 2030s, with an option for Australia to buy two more.

Australian Trade Minister Don Farrell said on Sunday he was confident a scheduled visit to China to meet his counterpart Wang Wentao would go ahead, despite AUKUS. Farrell said last month the meeting was a signal that Australia-China relations were thawing.

He expressed hope for a visit to China by Prime Minister Anthony Albanese this year, according to a government transcript of his interview with Sky News.

The AUKUS programme is to start with a A$6 billion ($4 billion) investment over the next four years to expand a submarine base and the country's submarine shipyards and train skilled workers.

Australia is also set to provide A$3 billion to expand US and British shipbuilding capacity, with most of that to speed up the production of US Virginia-class submarines.

More From World:

Vladimir Putin pays surprise visit to Mariupol since its fall

Vladimir Putin pays surprise visit to Mariupol since its fall
Boom in Chinese classes shows Russia's pivot to Asia

Boom in Chinese classes shows Russia's pivot to Asia

Brisbane Khalistan Referendum voting hit by cyber-attack

Brisbane Khalistan Referendum voting hit by cyber-attack
Chinese President Xi Jinping plays peacemaker on Russia visit

Chinese President Xi Jinping plays peacemaker on Russia visit
N Korea launches ballistic missile days after firing Hwasong-17

N Korea launches ballistic missile days after firing Hwasong-17
Canada eases immigration for quake-hit Syrians and Turks

Canada eases immigration for quake-hit Syrians and Turks
Tragedy strikes as earthquake kills at least 14 people in Ecuador

Tragedy strikes as earthquake kills at least 14 people in Ecuador
Thousands take to streets in Lisbon demanding wage increases

Thousands take to streets in Lisbon demanding wage increases
Elon Musk makes bold statement about Donald Trump

Elon Musk makes bold statement about Donald Trump
North Korea claims almost 800,000 have signed up to fight against US

North Korea claims almost 800,000 have signed up to fight against US
Biden says Putin committed war crimes, calls charges justified

Biden says Putin committed war crimes, calls charges justified
Iranians face dilemma as New Year and Ramadan coincide

Iranians face dilemma as New Year and Ramadan coincide